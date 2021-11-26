Shop Local 2021: A Bronzeville, South Loop And Washington Park Holiday Gift Guide

BRONZEVILLE — Small business owners on the Near South Side are selling kid’s books, coffee, spa treatments and more to help with your holiday shopping.

From perfect selfie backgrounds to children’s book and yoga classes, Bronzeville, the South Loop and Washington Park have your gifting needs covered.

Block Club Chicago rounded up a few neighborhood gift options to help residents shop local.

Here’s what you can buy:

South Loop

Credit: Jamie Nesbitt Golden Chicago French Press’s Red Holiday Box Kit ($50).

Chicago French Press, 1021 S. Delano Court West. Website.

Chicago French Press has a funky collection of specialty coffees and teas to please any palate.

They can bundle the shop’s 3-ounce bags of Original Blend, Maple Pecan and Chocolate Blueberry ($5.75) for a deliciously inexpensive gift, and throw in a chic glass mug ($15.95) for a little zsa zsa zoom.

Looking to go big? The Red Holiday Box Kit comes with a 3-ounce bag of Caramel Apple Coffee, a 3-ounce bag of Black Tux Coffee and a cranberry, double-walled stainless steel tumbler ($50).

Chicago French Press is open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. 312-957-1601. Instagram.

Magic Selfies, 1143 S. Delano Court. Website.

This is a gift for the loved one who lives to do things “for the ‘gram.” Magic Selfies offers more than 15 artfully curated backdrops for the perfect shot, from serene garden settings to Halloween-inspired gore. Get a ticket ($20) for the budding viral star in your life.

Magic Selfies is open noon-7 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, noon-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sundays. Instagram.

Bronzeville

Credit: Jamie Nesbitt Golden

Bronzeville Boutique, 4259 S. King Drive. Website.

This hidden gem has been dressing the city’s flyest residents for more than two decades. Check out the shop’s signature Lady Mocha leisurewear collection ($60 and up), or bundle up in a camouflage coat, available in orange or green ($150).

The boutique also has a variety of party dresses to take you from the office holiday party to a fancy New Year’s Eve soiree. Mention Block Club and receive 10 percent off your purchase.

Bronzeville Boutique is open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday. 773-891-4473. Instagram.

Credit: Jamie Nesbitt Golden Da Book Joint has all the titles book lovers of all ages could ever want.

Da Book Joint, 330 E. 51st St. Website.

Though this Black-owned bookstore recently set up shop in Boxville, Verlean Singletary has been keeping the South Side well-read for more than a decade, even creating a nonprofit organization that donates books to local schools.

Now, Singletary’s shop, Da Book Joint, carries an array of titles, including “1619 Project” ($30) and the children’s version, “The 1619 Project: Born on the Water” ($18.99). Most children’s books start at $6, while adult books start at $12.

Da Book Joint is open 11 a.m-5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays. 877-726-6556. Instagram.

Credit: Lee Edwards/Block Club Chicago Visitors of Haji Healing Salon practiced yoga during the grand opening.

Haji Healing Salon, 4448 S. Cottage Grove Ave. Website.

Haji Healing Salon owner Aya-Nikole Cook wanted to create an oasis for people in need of healing and care. And Haji works to do just that: from its lush collection of plants and herbs to The Greenhouse, a private space for reiki/acupuncture sessions, the salon is focused on helping residents take care of their bodies and souls.

For your globally minded loved one, consider treating them to a 60-minute root Kemetic Egyptian yoga class ($22) or a community reiki session ($22).

You can also treat them to a private 60-minute session for a little more ($88). Private acupuncture sessions are also available ($108).

Haji Healing Salon is open noon-6 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. 312-375-7445. Instagram.

Credit: Jamie Nesbitt Golden Give your special person the gift of massage.

Next Man Up Spa, 946 E. 43rd St. Website.

Speaking of self care, Next Man Up has been keeping men healthy and groomed since opening in 2019. Men can get a mani/pedi ($25 and up) while indulging in a spirit or two from the spa’s well-stocked bar.

For the athlete in your life, a 30-minute sports massage ($75) may be just the trick to keep them injury-free. Or for a little more care, consider a 60-minute deep tissue massage ($105).

Looking to go all out? Treat your giftee to one of four packages, which range from facials and body massages to steams and scalp massages ($160 and up).

Next Man Up Spa is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Fridays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and by appointment Mondays. 773-966-5268. Instagram.

Washington Park

Credit: Jamie Nesbitt Golden/Block Club Chicago Last Lap Cornerstore owner Ian Gonzalez stands at the shop.

Last Lap Cornerstore, 332 E. 51st St. in Boxville. Website.

The Last Lap Cornerstore, a Black-owned shop in Boxville, looks to make running more accessible to South Siders by providing all the supplies anyone could need. The store carries everything from running shoes — the Brooks Ghost in men’s 13 are on sale ($109.95) — to recovery powders, gels and phone holders for when you jog.

You can help your favorite runner recover with a deep tissue massager roller stick ($18), or keep them fashionable with leggings and shirts perfect for working out.

Last Lap is open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays and noon-5 p.m. Sundays. 312-880-7352. Instagram.

Did we miss your favorite neighborhood spot? Not to worry! Add it to our Block Club reader guide, which will come out in early December.

