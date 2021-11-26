Shop Local 2021: A Beverly, Morgan Park And Mount Greenwood Holiday Gift Guide

BEVERLY — This year, I moved back to the South Side after 17 years up north. Though I spent my childhood in the area, I found myself feeling like the ultimate newbie — and having no idea where to shop locally.

After some wandering, I found what I needed. Tucked into vintage buildings along the Metra, I found my favorite Baggu accessories on 99th and Walden and the perfect record for my wife on 103rd and Wood. I was afraid my move away from Logan Square would force me to travel to shop local, and I’m so glad that is not the case.

If you’ve never explored the Far South Side, it’s just a quick Metra ride away. And don’t miss out on the best pizza in the city while you’re here (Fox’s, Barraco’s, Roseangelas — you can’t go wrong).

Here are a few places to shop:

Beverly & Morgan Park

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago Yarn for sale at Miss Purl, 1824 W. 95th St., a yarn store in Beverly, on Sept. 17, 2021.

Miss Purl, 1824 W. 95th St. Website.

If the pandemic inspired a loved one to pick up a hobby like knitting, look no further than Beverly’s own Miss Purl.

After nearly 20 years of putting her dreams on the back burner, store owner Kamaca Champion opened the yarn shop in September to give South Siders a place to “craft with every fiber of their being.”

This colorful paradise has walls lined with bright batches of yarn and handmade winter gear, like scarves and hats, for sale. Its merch is also super cute, especially its South Side Knitters tote. Shoppers can buy eGift cards up to $100, or enter a custom amount, for a shopping spree.

Miss Purl is open noon-5 p.m. Sunday-Monday and noon-7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. 312-513-6464. Instagram.

Find records and great swag at Beverly Phono Mart, 1808 W. 103rd St.

Beverly Phono Mart, 1808 W. 103rd St. Website.

The neighborhood’s newest record store is stacked with everything the music lover in your life could want. Grab Adele’s “30” ($39.99), Stevie Wonder’s Christmas album for your mom ($23.99) and Sault’s “Nine” LP ($44.99) for that special someone you want to impress with your impeccable musical taste.

The store’s merch ($11.99-$19.99) is also great, from the bright yellow totes to the South Side Soul and Funk tees. Check out its record collection here, or give the store a call to see if it has what you need before stopping in.

Beverly Phono Mart is open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursdays, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sundays. 773-629-6089. Instagram.

Turkey, 9913 S. Walden Pkwy.

Turkey, 9913 S. Walden Parkway. Website.

A couple shops down from Two Mile Cafe you’ll fine Turkey, a hip, curated shop that would fit in perfectly in Wicker Park or Logan Square.

For your hairstylist or host gift, grab a P.F. Candle Co. candle or reed diffuser. The Campfire and Vanilla and Ghost Pepper ($16-$30) are perfect scents for the season, and the Golden Coast diffuser will transport you to someplace warmer.

For the teen who hates everything, perhaps try tiny rose studs by jeweler Jax Kelly ($25-$35). For literally anyone, pick up a Baggu reusable grocery bag ($12-16). They’re cute and fold into a tiny pouch you can keep in your pocket or purse — so you never have to pay that plastic bag fee.

Turkey is open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays. 773-941-4751. Instagram.

Beverly Dry Goods is packed with gift options.

Beverly Dry Goods, 9915 S. Walden Parkway. Website.

Beverly Dry Goods is packed with artisanal cocktail mixers, cute cards and gifts that will make the Chicago diehard in your life smile. Its 95th Street candle ($25) smells of sweet potato, brown sugar and sandalwood, and its Frunchroom scent (if you know, you know) is reminiscent of clean laundry and flowers.

For your younger brother who is always counting down the days to the South Side Irish Parade, pick up this South Side hat ($25) he can proudly wear to all the Western Avenue bars. For your friend who gets really preachy about tavern-style pizza being the true Chicago-style (a fact), snag a tavern-style pizza tee ($30) by ChiTown clothing. And if you’re looking to impress the fam with a craft cocktail this holiday season, check out its spiced Food Crayons or WithCo cocktail mixers ($16-$35).

Beverly Dry Goods is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays. 773-701-6029. Instagram.

Credit: Ariel Parrella-Aureli Let’s Get Poppin’ in Morgan Park.

Let’s Get Poppin’, 11758 S. Western Ave. Website.

This Morgan Park family-owned popcorn shop offers a variety of gift baskets to satisfy your popcorn-loving friends and family with 25 flavors to pick from. The most popular ones are the cheesy cheddar and caramel flavors, unsurprisingly, though you can also choose from garlic parmesan, jalapeño red pepper, sour cream, cheesy caramel or cashew caramel.

Folks can choose what flavors they want for a large gift basket ($21) or a small basket ($29). The shop also sells gift cards ($25, $50, $100).

“It rivals Garrets, if not better, I think,” Connors said of the shop’s popcorn. —Ariel Parrella-Aureli

Let’s Get Poppin’ is open 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday. 773-779-6132. Instagram.

Mount Greenwood

Crafter’s Showcase, 10406 S. Kedzie Ave. Website.

This shop features work by more than 50 area artists and makers, from jewelry to Chicago sports-themed bags boards. Expect to find holiday decorations galore, mugs, witty signs and other one-of-a-kind items made on the Southwest Side.

Crafters Showcase is open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays. 773-253-2853

Credit: Ariel Parrella-Aureli Gifts at South Side Irish Imports.

South Side Irish Imports, 3446 W. 111th St. Website.

From gifts for the home to baby clothes and religious gifts, South Side Irish Imports has everything to highlight Irish pride. The family-owned gift shop has been around since 1980 and features goods from Ireland, including colorful winter hats ($54) and wool socks ($18). For non-apparel items, kitchen towels ($12), mugs ($16) and Irish gnomes ($9-$14) can make good gifts.

If you want to show your appreciation for nurses and health care workers, Irish Imports offers plaques and crosses ($14) with religious quotes and a Prayer for a Nurse mug ($13). —Ariel Parrella-Aureli

South Side Irish Imports is open 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays. 773-881-8585.

Credit: Ariel Parrella-Aureli Alternate Reality in Mount Greenwood.

Alternate Reality Comics, 3149 W. 111th St. Website.

Along with new comic book releases ($45-$89), Alternate Reality owner Tim Davis recommends superhero action figures ($14-30), Pokemon cards ($4.50) and mini superhero statues ($24-$75) for gifts. —Ariel Parrella-Aureli

Alternate Reality is open 2-6 p.m. Tuesdays, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesdays, noon-6 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sundays. 773-881-4376.

Did we miss your favorite neighborhood spot? Not to worry! Add it to our Block Club reader guide, which will come out in early December.

