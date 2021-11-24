Skip to contents

Lincoln Square, North Center, Irving Park

The Night Market Returns To North Center For Black Friday

More than 20 vendors will be at the market at Mrs. Murphy And Sons Irish Bistro, 3905 N. Lincoln Ave., selling locally made arts and crafts.

Alex V. Hernandez
11:15 AM CST on Nov 24, 2021
Soy candles in recycled bottles and jars from Robin Wilson’s Recycled by Robin (left) and a designer dog collar from Tom Daniels’ Six Point Pet.
Provided.
  • Credibility:

NORTH CENTER — North Center’s Black Friday Night Market will return to the neighborhood after skipping last year because of the pandemic. 

The market will begin at 5 p.m. Friday at Mrs. Murphy And Sons Irish Bistro, 3905 N. Lincoln Ave., and will feature handmade goods by local artists. 

“I started doing this show nine years ago, but obviously, there was nothing hosted last year,” said Debbie Solomon, the event’s organizer. “Last year wasn’t great for local artists.”

Solomon has a background in advertising but a few years ago got into metalworking and making jewelry as a hobby. Since retiring from her day job, she’s pursed her craft full time and has been organizing the markets for herself and other local artists.

In addition to Solomon’s jewelry, this year’s market will also include items from more than 20 vendors including prints from artist Bradley Fellows’ NeighborGood Arts shop, designer dog collars from Tom Daniels’ Six Point Pet and soy candles in recycled bottles and jars from Robin Wilson’s Recycled by Robin.

For more information, visit the event’s Instagram.

Alex V. Hernandez

Lincoln Square, North Center, Irving Park reporter alex@blockclubchi.org

