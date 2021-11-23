Run The Wicker Park Bucktown Virtual 5k Saturday And Support Local Businesses

WICKER PARK — You can get outside while raising money for your favorite small businesses in Wicker Park and Bucktown this weekend.

The Wicker Park Bucktown Chamber of Commerce is holding its second annual virtual 5K Saturday. Participants will receive a race map and can run whenever they want, but they are encouraged to run on Small Business Saturday, when businesses will offer special discounts to customers, according to the event website.

You can register online here.

Registration is $35 per adult and $20 per child. Runners will get a Team Wicker Park or Team Bucktown race shirt, as well as a virtual goodie bag with coupons to local stores. Participants’ names will be listed on the back of the shirts as named supporters.

Proceeds will help the chamber promote local businesses during the holiday shopping season, according to organizers.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast” here: