Wicker Park, Bucktown, West Town

Run The Wicker Park Bucktown Virtual 5k Saturday And Support Local Businesses

Participants will receive a race map, a race T-shirt and coupons to local businesses. Racers are encouraged to run this weekend for Small Business Saturday.

Amy Qin
7:22 AM CST on Nov 23, 2021
People walk along the 1500 North block of Milwaukee Avenue in Wicker Park on Oct. 19, 2021.
Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
  • Credibility:

WICKER PARK — You can get outside while raising money for your favorite small businesses in Wicker Park and Bucktown this weekend.

The Wicker Park Bucktown Chamber of Commerce is holding its second annual virtual 5K Saturday. Participants will receive a race map and can run whenever they want, but they are encouraged to run on Small Business Saturday, when businesses will offer special discounts to customers, according to the event website. 

You can register online here

Registration is $35 per adult and $20 per child. Runners will get a Team Wicker Park or Team Bucktown race shirt, as well as a virtual goodie bag with coupons to local stores. Participants’ names will be listed on the back of the shirts as named supporters.

Proceeds will help the chamber promote local businesses during the holiday shopping season, according to organizers.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast” here:

Amy Qin

