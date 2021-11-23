Part Dinner Party, Part Cooking Class: Get In The Kitchen Launches Membership Plan For Its Wine-Fueled Events

LAKEVIEW — Get in the Kitchen, Lakeview’s “party school for cooking classes,” has started a monthly wine and social club for people to learn about wines, make new foods and socialize.

The Imma Lush Wine & Social Club grants members two bottles a month of exclusive wines and access to a monthly cooking party, one of the store’s social events where people can sample wines and learn to cook a dish.

“We have a unique space here where we sell wine and do these fun cooking parties, so we decided why not combine them because nobody else does anything like this,” said Jason Bailin, owner of Get in the Kitchen.

Lush members will meet the third Thursdays of every month at Get in the Kitchen, 3617 N. Broadway, for a members-only cooking party, where they’ll sample the store’s wines of the month while learning how to cook a small plate dish by a local chef, Bailin said.

“Cooking parties are a fun, social thing that are great for singles to meet each other, but also fun for couples who like to go out and enjoy wine,” Bailin said. “It’s also a fun get-together for friends.”

Before leaving, members will be able to chose two bottles of wine from the samples, which will be ready for pickup the next week, Bailin said. Members can also buy more bottles of wine at a discount and receive a 10 percent discount on any of the store’s merchandise.

The wines of the month are curated by Kelly Kniewel, who has worked in the wine and spirits industry for 12 years, having experience in sales, marketing, logistics and supplier relationships.

Kniewel said tasting events are her favorite to plan because she loves helping people discover something.

“Everyone comes to a social party, and they get these wine tastings while enjoying themselves and having a great time,” Bailin said. “That night, they’ll decide which two bottles they want that month and pick them up next week.”

Get in the Kitchen is offering single memberships ($55) and double memberships for two people ($85) until Jan. 1, when prices will raise to $75 for singles and $105 for couples. Each membership requires a three-month commitment before anyone can cancel.

Members can bring guests to the monthly events for an additional $35, but guests will not get the two bottles of wine, Bailin said.

The Lush meet-ups start in January, so Bailin said a membership would make a great gift for the holidays.

“This would be an amazing holiday gift, perfect for anybody that likes wine and wants to start learning to cook or wants to be more social, meet new people or even date,” Bailin said.

Get in the Kitchen is also holding a series of free events throughout the holidays:

Holiday cocktails and wine sampling: 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday.

Holiday cocktails and Stromboli-making for Small Business Saturday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday.

Holiday cocktails and cherry chocolate cheesecake wonton-making: 5:30-8 p.m. Dec. 1.

Bagel-making and mimosas: 10 a.m.-noon Dec. 4.

Wine-sampling and dessert wonton-making: noon-3 p.m. Dec. 4.

Cocktails and buffalo chicken rangoon-making: 5:30-8 p.m. Dec. 8.

Wine-tasting with Broken Earth Winery: 5:30-8 p.m. Dec. 9.

Bagel-making and mimosas: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 11.

Holiday cocktails and garlic asiago Stromboli night: 5:30-8 p.m. Dec. 15.

Bagel-making and mimosas: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 18.

Herb dumpling-making: 5:30 p.m.-8 p.m. Dec. 22.

Holiday cocktails, crispy chocolate cherry marshmallow wonton-making: 5:30-8 p.m. Dec. 23.

Get in the Kitchen also holds other, ticketed events that combine its cooking parties with activities like dancing, karaoke and drag shows.

“About 90 percent of people out there are looking for a fun, good time, while just 10 percent are looking for a cooking class, so we cater to the 90 percent,” Bailin said. “We’re a fun night out where you get to socialize and meet others.”

A full calendar of events can be found on Get in the Kitchen’s website.

