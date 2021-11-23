Navy Pier Opening ‘Light Up The Lake,’ Indoor Lights Experience For The Holidays

- Credibility:
DOWNTOWN — Navy Pier will launch an indoor, temperature-controlled holiday lights experience this weekend with more than 600,000 lights.
Light Up the Lake opens Friday at the Festival Hall at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave. The show will run through Jan. 2, according to a Navy Pier news release.
Attendees can explore large light-sculpture displays; an Alpine ice rink; the Alpine Pub, a beer garden serving festive signature cocktails and seasonal brews; kiddie train rides, Santa’s Merry Main Street, a European-style gift market and family-friendly activities, according to Navy Pier.
Through Dec. 19, Light Up the Lake’s hours:
- 3-9 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays
- 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday
- 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday
- 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sundays
The experience will be open 10 a.m.-10 p.m. daily Dec. 20-Jan. 2, except for Christmas Even (closes at 5 p.m.) and New Year’s Eve (closes at 8 p.m.). It will be closed on Christmas Day.
Tickets can be bought here. Standard adult tickets are $26, while children ages 3-12 are $21. Admission is free for children younger than 3.
If you buy your tickets before Dec. 20, children and adults pay $15 on Mondays. On Tuesdays and Wednesdays, tickets are $19 for kids and $21 for adults.
Each ticket includes a ride on the Centennial Wheel, valid through March.
