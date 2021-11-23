Skip to contents

Navy Pier Opening ‘Light Up The Lake,’ Indoor Lights Experience For The Holidays

The experience will have more than 600,000 lights, a pub, ice rink and more. It runs Friday through Jan. 2.

Sara Badilini
7:15 AM CST on Nov 23, 2021
The Light Up the Lake indoor lights experience at the Navy Pier.
Provided
  • Credibility:

DOWNTOWN — Navy Pier will launch an indoor, temperature-controlled holiday lights experience this weekend with more than 600,000 lights.

Light Up the Lake opens Friday at the Festival Hall at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave. The show will run through Jan. 2, according to a Navy Pier news release.

Attendees can explore large light-sculpture displays; an Alpine ice rink; the Alpine Pub, a beer garden serving festive signature cocktails and seasonal brews; kiddie train rides, Santa’s Merry Main Street, a European-style gift market and family-friendly activities, according to Navy Pier.

Through Dec. 19, Light Up the Lake’s hours:

  • 3-9 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays
  • 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday
  • 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday
  • 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sundays

The experience will be open 10 a.m.-10 p.m. daily Dec. 20-Jan. 2, except for Christmas Even (closes at 5 p.m.) and New Year’s Eve (closes at 8 p.m.). It will be closed on Christmas Day.

Tickets can be bought here. Standard adult tickets are $26, while children ages 3-12 are $21. Admission is free for children younger than 3.

If you buy your tickets before Dec. 20, children and adults pay $15 on Mondays. On Tuesdays and Wednesdays, tickets are $19 for kids and $21 for adults.

Each ticket includes a ride on the Centennial Wheel, valid through March. 

Credit: Provided
One of the attractions at the Light Up the Lake lights experience at the Navy Pier.

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

