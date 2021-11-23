Connecticut, Maryland Added Back To Chicago’s Travel Advisory

CHICAGO — Two states have been added back to Chicago’s travel advisory.

The change comes just as people are gearing up for Thanksgiving travel. Connecticut and Maryland were added onto the list.

There are now 40 states and one territory on the advisory.

Unvaccinated people who come to Chicago from places on the list should quarantine for at least seven days and get tested three to five days after arriving, according to the advisory. People who don’t get tested should self-quarantine for at least 10 days.

All people must wear masks on public transportation — including planes, buses and trains — and people must wear masks indoors in public in Chicago. Travelers are also asked to avoid crowds as much as possible and wash their hands or use sanitizer.

And unvaccinated people who traveled should avoid being around people at increased risk for severe illness — like older people and immunocompromised people — for at least 14 days, regardless of their test results.

All travelers are asked to watch themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 and to isolate and get tested if they have symptoms.

The list:

Alaska

Arizona

Arkansas

Colorado

Delaware

Guam

Idaho

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Maine

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

Nevada

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New Mexico

New York

North Carolina

North Dakota

Ohio

Oklahoma

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Dakota

Utah

Vermont

Virginia

Washington

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Wyoming

Dr. Allison Arwady, head of the Chicago Department of Public Health, has previously urged Chicagoans who aren’t fully vaccinated not to travel to places on the list, as they could be at risk.

Vaccinations:

• In Illinois, about 7.3 million people — or 57.64 percent of the state’s 12.7 million people — are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to state data.

• Across the state, 63,199 vaccine doses are being administered per day, based on a seven-day rolling average.

• Illinois and Chicago have administered at least 16,956,232 vaccine doses of the 19,920,895 provided to them.

• City data shows more than 1.6 million Chicagoans — or 60.8 percent of all residents — are fully vaccinated, and 67.7 percent of all Chicagoans have gotten at least one shot.

Everyone 5 and older is eligible to get vaccinated in Chicago.

COVID-19 vaccinations are free and do not require insurance. Anyone can call the city’s coronavirus hotline at 312-746-4835 to get more information on how and where to get vaccinated in their community.

The numbers:

• Seventeen Illinoisans were reported dead from COVID-19 since Monday.

• At least 26,294 people have died from COVID-19 in Illinois, and another 2,940 deaths are probably related to the virus, according to the state.

• The state reported 4,589 cases since Monday. That brings the total number of confirmed cases in Illinois up to 1,779,842.

• Since Monday, 109,919 tests were reported statewide. In all, 38,388,520 tests have been reported in Illinois.

• Illinois’ seven-day case positivity rate was at 3.3 percent. The figure represents the percentage of people testing positive among recent tests. It was at 3.3 percent Monday.

• Illinois’ seven-day test positivity rate, which measures the percentage of tests that were positive, was at 4.1 percent. It was at 3.9 percent Monday.

• As of Monday night, 365 people with COVID-19 were in the ICU and 154 people with COVID-19 were using ventilators in Illinois.

• In Chicago, five deaths were reported since Monday. There have been at least 5,984 deaths from COVID-19 in Chicago. The city is seeing an average of more than four people dying per day, up 24 percent from a week ago.

• Chicago has had 613 confirmed cases reported since Monday. It’s had a total of 339,659 confirmed cases. An average of 567 confirmed cases are being reported per day, up 15 percent from the week prior.

• Testing in Chicago is up 1 percent since a week ago.

• Chicago’s positivity rate was at 3 percent, up from 2.5 percent the week prior.

