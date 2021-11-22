Worried About Getting Evicted? Free Town Hall Monday Will Offer Information On Staying Safely Housed

CHICAGO — People worried about being evicted can learn about resources to help them at a free, virtual event Monday.

The town hall event will focus on providing residents in need with information about how they can avoid being evicted and stay safely housed, according to a Mayor’s Office news release. Officials will provide information on renters’ rights, getting financial aid and how the eviction court system works.

Free financial and legal assistance is available for people in need.

The event starts 5 p.m. Monday on the Chicago Department of Housing’s Facebook page. People can also watch on Zoom. For more information, including how to join on Zoom, go to the department’s website.

