Thanksgiving Will Be Rainy And Chilly In Chicago, With High Of 40 Degrees Expected

CHICAGO — The city will see a rollercoaster ride of temperatures this week — and Turkey Day looks like it’ll be on the chillier end.

The day will be sunny with gusts up to 20 mph possible, according to the National Weather Service. The high temperature is only expected to hit 35 degrees.

Tuesday will be sunny, but it’ll warm up to 42 degrees, according to the weather agency. It could also see wind gusts up to 20 mph.

Wednesday will be warmer, with a high of 52 degrees expected. The day will be mostly cloudy and breezy, with wind gusts up to 30 mph possible.

Thursday, when people celebrate Thanksgiving, will see temperatures dip again. The day is only expected to get as warm as 40 degrees, and there’s a 50 percent chance of rain before 1 p.m., according to the weather agency. The day will be mostly cloudy.

Friday will see clearer, sunnier skies, but temperatures will fall again, with a high of 34 degrees expected.

Saturday and Sunday are expected to be partly to mostly sunny with high temperatures of 40 degrees.

Cold temperatures Mon & Mon night, with wind chills in the 20s during the day. A warming trend into Wed, then cool again with breezy winds and a chance for rain Wed night into Thanksgiving Day. #inwx #ilwx pic.twitter.com/ArWOYCNDEK — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) November 22, 2021

