Uptown, Edgewater, Rogers Park

Rogers Park Holding 3D Art Walk, Cash Rebate Program For Small Business Saturday

The annual Live Love Shop Rogers Park will feature 3D art in store windows, plus a holiday kickoff event at The New 400 Theaters.

Joe Ward
8:13 AM CST on Nov 22, 2021
Rogers Park businesses including Archie's Cafe will celebrate Small Business Saturday with an art walk and rebate programs.
Courtesy Rogers Park Business Alliance
  Credibility:

ROGERS PARK — Small Business Saturday in Rogers Park will include a 3D art walk and cash rebate program for shopping locally.

The Live Love Shop Rogers Park campaign will kick off Saturday, which is considered Small Business Saturday. Running through Dec. 31, the campaign rewards shopping at local, small businesses by offering the art walk, a holiday kickoff party and the cash-back offer.

A holiday kickoff party will take place 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday outside The New 400 Theaters, 6747 N. Sheridan Road. There will be crepes, drinks, a shopping bag with giveaways and live bluegrass music from Colby Maddox.

A holiday-themed photo wall created by 3D artist Nate Baranowski will also be at the kickoff party.

Nearly 20 local businesses will have special sales and offers on Small Business Saturday. That includes Chicago Ray Records, 7051 N. Clark St., which will offer 20 percent off the entire store and host live music.

Baranowski’s work will also come to storefronts along and near Howard Street during the holiday season. Participating businesses include Charmers Cafe and Horse Play, Legacy Barber College and The Recyclery.

The business alliance’s holiday shopping rebate program also returns this year. The program gives a cash rebate to people who shop and keep their receipts from local, independently owned businesses through Dec. 31.

People who collect $150 or more in receipts get at $50 rebate, and people with receipts totaling $200 or more will receive a $75 rebate.

For rules and more information on the rebate program, click here.

