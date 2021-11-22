Here’s Where You Can Find Free Food And Groceries In Bronzeville This Week

BRONZEVILLE — Another holiday season is upon us, and people are teaming up to keep residents fed this year. Here are a few of the events happening in Bronzeville this week:

The Neighbor’s Fresh Market is hosting a special Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway Tuesday from 10 a.m.-noon and 5-7 p.m Tuesday at Apostolic Faith Church, 3823 S. Indiana Ave. Residents who live in the 60608, 60609, 60615, 60616 and 60653 zip codes must bring proof of identification, address and a Greater Chicago Food Depository Link2Feed card, but those without a card can register for one onsite.

Black People Eats and Cleo’s Southern Cuisine are teaming up for a grocery giveaway 1-4 p.m. Wednesday at the restaurant, 4248 S. Cottage Grove Ave. No identification required. First come, first served.

Two Fish Crab Shack, 641 E. 47th St., is bringing back its annual Thanksgiving dinner from noon-2 p.m. Thursday. Popular menu items and standard holiday fare — turkey, chicken, macaroni and cheese and greens — will be served.

Bronzeville Wingz, 4300 S. Michigan Ave., is opening its doors to the public for a special Thanksgiving dinner at 11 a.m. For more information, call 773-424-8223.

