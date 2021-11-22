Amundsen High School Asks For Help To Find 2 Students Missing Since Friday

LINCOLN SQUARE — Two Amundsen High School students have been reported missing and have not been seen since Friday morning, according to police and school officials.

Sujeily Zepeda and Izebellia DeLeon, both 15, were last seen around 7:45 a.m. Nov. 19 at the school, 5110 N. Damen Ave., police said.

Zepeda is Hispanic, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 110 pounds, with brown eyes and light brown hair, according to police. She was last seen wearing a black Nike skull cap, grey Columbia jacket, Nike t-shirt, pink pants and white crocs. She also has a scar on her left eyebrow.

DeLeon is Hispanic, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 110 pounds, with brown eyes and light brown hair. She also wears glasses, according to police.

No additional information was available Monday afternoon, police spokesman Anthony Spicuzza said. It was not immediately clear if the girls know each other or they were together when they went missing.

The girls’ parents could not immediately be reached for comment.

Parents from the school posted the missing person flyers on social media Monday, asking each other and the school how they can help find the girls.

“We know that events like these cause tremendous anxiety about the safety and security of all students. Please know that at this time, beyond being Amundsen students, there is no indication that this disappearance has any direct connection to our school or other Amundsen students,” Amundsen Principal Anna Pavichevich said in a letter to the school’s community Monday.

Anyone with information about Zepeda and DeLeon should contact police at 312-746-6554.

The two missing person flyers are below.

Credit: Provided. Sujeily Zepeda, 15, was last seen around 7:45 a.m. Nov. 19 at the school, 5110 N. Damen Ave., police said.

Credit: Provided. Izebellia DeLeon, 15, was last seen around 7:45 a.m. Nov. 19 at the school, 5110 N. Damen Ave., police said.

