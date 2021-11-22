Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Lincoln Square, North Center, Irving Park

Amundsen High School Asks For Help To Find 2 Students Missing Since Friday

Sujeily Zepeda, 15, and Izebellia DeLeon, 15, were last seen at school Friday morning, police say.

Alex V. Hernandez
4:27 PM CST on Nov 22, 2021
Sujeily Zepeda (left), 15, and Izebellia DeLeon, 15, were last seen around 7:45 a.m. Nov. 19 at the school, 5110 N. Damen Ave., police said.
Provided
  • Credibility:

LINCOLN SQUARE — Two Amundsen High School students have been reported missing and have not been seen since Friday morning, according to police and school officials.

Sujeily Zepeda and Izebellia DeLeon, both 15, were last seen around 7:45 a.m. Nov. 19 at the school, 5110 N. Damen Ave., police said. 

Zepeda is Hispanic, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 110 pounds, with brown eyes and light brown hair, according to police. She was last seen wearing a black Nike skull cap, grey Columbia jacket, Nike t-shirt, pink pants and white crocs. She also has a scar on her left eyebrow.

DeLeon is Hispanic, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 110 pounds, with brown eyes and light brown hair. She also wears glasses, according to police. 

No additional information was available Monday afternoon, police spokesman Anthony Spicuzza said. It was not immediately clear if the girls know each other or they were together when they went missing.

The girls’ parents could not immediately be reached for comment.

Parents from the school posted the missing person flyers on social media Monday, asking each other and the school how they can help find the girls.

“We know that events like these cause tremendous anxiety about the safety and security of all students. Please know that at this time, beyond being Amundsen students, there is no indication that this disappearance has any direct connection to our school or other Amundsen students,” Amundsen Principal Anna Pavichevich said in a letter to the school’s community Monday.

Anyone with information about Zepeda and DeLeon should contact police at 312-746-6554.

The two missing person flyers are below.

Credit: Provided.
Sujeily Zepeda, 15, was last seen around 7:45 a.m. Nov. 19 at the school, 5110 N. Damen Ave., police said.
Credit: Provided.
Izebellia DeLeon, 15, was last seen around 7:45 a.m. Nov. 19 at the school, 5110 N. Damen Ave., police said.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Already subscribe? Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Alex V. Hernandez

Lincoln Square, North Center, Irving Park reporter alex@blockclubchi.org

The Latest

Amundsen High School Asks For Help To Find 2 Students Missing Since Friday

Sujeily Zepeda, 15, and Izebellia DeLeon, 15, were last seen at school Friday morning, police say.

Lincoln Square, North Center, Irving Park
Alex V. Hernandez

City Council’s Black Caucus Offers To Give Up A Ward To Cut A Deal In Redrawn Map Battle

The Black Caucus has resisted demands to reduce the number of Black-majority area as the city's ward map is redrawn. Now, they propose to trade one majority Black ward to add another majority Latino ward.

Bronzeville, Near South Side
Jamie Nesbitt Golden

Lightfoot Blames Pandemic For Slow Investigation Into Sex Abuse Scandal At Logan Square School

The mayor also defended CPS leaders and the inspector general, who have come under fire for taking action years after the investigation began, saying "CPS had to wait to get more information."

Logan Square, Humboldt Park, Avondale
Mina Bloom

Chicago Hits Goal As 77% Of Residents 12 And Older Have Gotten 1 Shot Of COVID-19 Vaccine

Officials set that goal in September, noting 77 percent would not be some "magic number" related to herd immunity — but it is symbolic of Chicago's 77 community areas.

Citywide
Kelly Bauer

See more stories