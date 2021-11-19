Skip to contents

Randolph Street Market Returning After 2-Year Hiatus For Holiday Market Weekends In December

The Randolph Street Market will run the first three weekends of December with more than 75 vendors selling a mix of vintage and modern goods, antiques and holiday treats.

Maia McDonald
7:55 AM CST on Nov 19, 2021
Provided
  • Credibility:

CHICAGO — The Randolph Street Market is returning to the Magnificent Mile with three Holiday Market Weekends. 

The Randolph Street Market events will host more than 75 vendors across the first three weekends of December — Dec. 4-5, 11-12 and 18-19 — in a former Topshop, 830 N. Michigan Ave.

A curated selection of antiques, vintage and modern artisan goods, decor, jewelry, art and other gift options for friends and family will be available. The European-style market will also have music, food and drinks 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

“We are so excited to be returning from our hiatus with our brand-new location,” said market founder Sally Schwartz. “Back when this location was Bonwit Teller, my grandmother would take me here to shop for clothes for school. We had many great memories here. The Randolph Street Market team is looking forward to helping families make memories to last a lifetime this holiday season.” 

Some goods to expect at the holiday markets include a peppermint s’mores station by XO Marshmallow & BakeryBum; espressos, lattes and mochas from Sunflower Café; hand-painted ornaments from Viktoria-Anna; and rare novels and coffee table books from This Old Book. 

This year, the Randolph Street Market will have a personal shopping option available. Schwartz will personally assist guests in finding gifts for their loved ones. Those interested are encouraged to email info@imagepilots.com with “Personal Shopping Assistance” in the subject line or ask for help at the front desk during the market. 

Masks are required for entry and must be worn for the duration of the stay, unless eating or drinking. 

There is a $10 entrance fee for general admission per weekend or a $25 Holiday Market pass for all three weekends. Admission is free for those younger than 12.

Due to expected high demand and COVID-19 restrictions, event organizers encourage people interested in visiting the market to buy tickets ahead of time online. Ticket confirmation emails can be printed or shown on phones for entrance to the market. 

Those with a 2020 Randolph Season Pass can use them for entrance to Randolph Street Markets through Apr. 31.

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago's neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

