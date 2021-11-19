Skip to contents

Logan Square, Humboldt Park, Avondale

Holiday Shopping? Winter Art Fair At Sleeping Village Will Bring More Than 20 Vendors To Avondale Next Month

More than 20 vendors will sell ceramics, jewelry, vintage goods, prints, paintings, textiles and other goods Dec. 5 at Sleeping Village.

Maia McDonald
7:30 AM CST on Nov 19, 2021
The Chicago Winter Art Fair will host over 20 local art vendors at the Sleeping Village bar on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021.
AVONDALE — The Chicago Winter Art Fair is coming to Avondale next month.

More than 20 local art vendors will sell ceramics, jewelry, prints, paintings and more 1-5 p.m. Dec. 5 at Sleeping Village, 3734 W. Belmont Ave.

Vendors include 1 For, Blessa Soaps, Caitlin Smith, Cherry Picked Vintage, Dear Thistle, Garrett Luczak and Gathering Hands. The full list of local vendors is on Sleeping Village’s website

Those interested in attending are encouraged to RSVP online. One person who RSVPs by Nov. 28 will be eligible to win a holiday bundle of goods from selected vendors. A winner will be chosen at random and notified by email.

All attendees must be 21 or older and have a government-issued photo ID. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination is required for entry. Sleeping Village’s full vaccination policy can be found on its website.

