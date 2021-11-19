GoFundMe Launched For Family Of LaShonda Hearts, Armored Truck Guard Killed In Robbery Attempt

CHATHAM — The security company LaShonda Hearts worked for when she was killed in a “foiled robbery attempt” Monday has started a GoFundMe to support her family.

GardaWorld hopes to raise $15,000 for Hearts’ family. Company representatives said they already are taking care of funeral expenses, but launched an additional fundraiser after getting “an outpouring of desire from the community” to support her loved ones. You can donate here.

“This fundraiser will go towards ensuring LaShonda’s family can have even more peace of mind during this difficult time,” organizers wrote.

Hearts was killed and her co-worker critically wounded when police say three armed attackers ambushed them Monday morning as they were loading ATMs at a Bank of America at 83rd Street and Princeton Avenue. A third armored truck guard shot back at the three men but didn’t hit any of them, and was not injured.

Deandre Jennings, 20, and Antwon Montgomery, 19, are facing multiple murder and robbery charges stemming from the attack, which police said sparked “a murderous spree” in which they allegedly later killed their two accomplices. They are being held without bail.

Hearts’ loved ones told the Chicago Tribune she started working for the security company only a few weeks ago and called it her dream job.

“LaShonda only joined GardaWorld recently, but she had already become a dear member of the Broadview team,” organizers wrote on the pade.

There will be a candlelight vigil and balloon release for Hearts on 2 p.m. Sunday at the GardaWorld Branch in Broadview, 2500 S 25th Ave.

