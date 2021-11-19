Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Englewood, Chatham, Auburn Gresham

Englewood Neighbors Can Grab Free Winter Gear, Turkeys And Free Vaccines Saturday

Free coats, turkeys, COVID-19 vaccines and flu shots are all on the bill for the holiday pop-up event.

Atavia Reed
2:22 PM CST on Nov 19, 2021
Families can attend the annual pop-up event 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday.
Provided
  • Credibility:

ENGLEWOOD — A holiday giveaway will bring free winter gear and Thanksgiving essentials to Englewood this weekend.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, families can visit 6701 S. Wentworth Ave. for Sterling Bay’s second annual Wellness on Wentworth event.

Families can grab free children’s coats and baby diapers. Other winter essentials, like hats and gloves, will be available in all sizes. One frozen turkey per family will also be given away ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. An ID is required.

Neighbors will also be able to receive a free flu shot at the pop-up event. Health officials from Walgreens will be present for free COVID-19 testing and to administer the Pfizer vaccine. Neighbors who receive the Pfizer vaccine can register the day of the event to get their second dose at any Walgreens.

For more information about the event, families can contact info@sterlingbay.com.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Already subscribe? Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation

Atavia Reed

Atavia Reed is a reporter for Block Club Chicago, covering the Englewood, Auburn Gresham and Chatham neighborhoods.

Read More:

The Latest

2,000 Turkeys To Be Donated To Families In Need Sunday As Part Of Chicago Unity Turkey Drive

The turkey giveaway will take place at ten different pop-up locations in neighborhoods around the city.

Citywide
Sara Badilini

Englewood Neighbors Can Grab Free Winter Gear, Turkeys And Free Vaccines Saturday

Free coats, turkeys, COVID-19 vaccines and flu shots are all on the bill for the holiday pop-up event.

Englewood, Chatham, Auburn Gresham
Atavia Reed

CPS Knew Of Sex Abuse At Marine Leadership Academy For Years, Staff Says: ‘They Didn’t Do Their Job’

Two school employees who asked not to be named told Block Club sex abuse at the school is pervasive and stretches back to at least 2016, when a video of a school employee and two students engaging in sexual behavior came to light.

Logan Square, Humboldt Park, Avondale
Mina Bloom
and
Kelly Bauer

Saturday Is Last Day To Get 1st Moderna, Pfizer Vaccine Shot If You Want To Be Fully Protected By Christmas

The state is rolling out an awareness campaign where they'll encourage families to get vaccinated as the "greatest gift" someone can give.

Citywide
Kelly Bauer

See more stories