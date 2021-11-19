Englewood Neighbors Can Grab Free Winter Gear, Turkeys And Free Vaccines Saturday

ENGLEWOOD — A holiday giveaway will bring free winter gear and Thanksgiving essentials to Englewood this weekend.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, families can visit 6701 S. Wentworth Ave. for Sterling Bay’s second annual Wellness on Wentworth event.

Families can grab free children’s coats and baby diapers. Other winter essentials, like hats and gloves, will be available in all sizes. One frozen turkey per family will also be given away ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. An ID is required.

Neighbors will also be able to receive a free flu shot at the pop-up event. Health officials from Walgreens will be present for free COVID-19 testing and to administer the Pfizer vaccine. Neighbors who receive the Pfizer vaccine can register the day of the event to get their second dose at any Walgreens.

For more information about the event, families can contact info@sterlingbay.com.

