2,000 Turkeys To Be Donated To Families In Need Sunday As Part Of Chicago Unity Turkey Drive

The turkey giveaway will take place at ten different pop-up locations in neighborhoods around the city.

Sara Badilini
3:00 PM CST on Nov 19, 2021
Turkey giveaway during the Chicago Unity Turkey Drive.
Provided
  • Credibility:

CHICAGO — The Chicago Unity Turkey Drive will provide 2,000 turkeys Sunday to families hurt by the pandemic.

Ten pop-up locations will handle the distribution, which will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. The locations are at businesses, churches, schools and other spots. No registration is required. The turkeys will be given on a first-come, first served basis.

The drive, now in its ninth year, is led by Cole Bennett from Lyrical Lemonade, Steve WazWaz of Exclusive 773 and Ja’Mal Green of My Turn To Own.

There are nine confirmed stops so far for the turkey giveaway:

  • 10 a.m. — Pilsen, Vault Gallerie, 2015 S. Laflin
  • 11 a.m. — Little Village, Manuel Perez Memorial Plaza, 26th Street and Kolin Avenue
  • 11:30 a.m. — Cisco Nyc, 4025 W. Madison Avenue
  • noon — Douglas Park, 1401 S, Sacramento Drive
  • 1 p.m. — Holy Family Church, 542 W. Hobbie Street
  • 2 p.m. — Phillips High School, 244 E. Pershing Road
  • 3 p.m. — Corner of 79th and Essex
  • 4 p.m. — 8407 S. Kerfoot Ave.
  • 4:30 p.m. — Exclusive 773, 857 W. 87th St.

It’s been nearly two years since COVID-19 started forcing businesses to shut down, causing people to lose their jobs and communities to suffer through more mental health problems than ever before, Green said.

“The Chicago I know is one where we all stick by each other no matter what. Feeding the people is the start to healing their hearts and bringing folks together … and giving them hope that life is going to get better!” Green said.

Sara Badilini

