Men Who Shot Armored Truck Guards, Killed Accomplices ‘Tried To Copy Every Armed Robbery Movie Out There,’ Prosecutors Allege

CHATHAM — Following a “brazen operation of multiple robberies,” two men were ordered held without bail Thursday after allegedly shooting two armored truck guards, one fatally, then killing their two accomplices in “a murderous spree” across the South Side earlier this week.

Deandre Jennings, 20, and Antwon Montgomery, 19, have been charged with three counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder, and one count of armed robbery.

Police and prosecutors say Jennings and Montgomery killed Lashonda Hearts and critically wounded another GardaWorld armored truck guard during a shootout outside a Chatham Bank of America Monday morning. The two men also allegedly killed Naiqwon Harper, 21, and George Holmes, 27 — who police say were part of the group that ambushed the guards — in South Chicago about an hour later.

Cook County Judge Charles Beach denied bail at a bond hearing Thursday, saying Jennings and Montgomery are facing life sentences for the violence, including the “execution of their co-offenders.”

“I know this is a complicated fact pattern, but in looking at the facts as alleged by the state, it’s as if these two defendants tried to copy every armed robbery movie out there, right down to the double cross,” Assistant State’s Attorney James Murphy said.

Harper and Holmes first stole a Lincoln Sedan from a neighbor raking leaves around 9:32 a.m., Murphy said.

Surveillance footage captured the Lincoln parked a short distance away from the Bank of America at 83rd Street and Princeton Avenue as an armored truck pulled into the parking lot just after 10 a.m., Murphy said.

As Hearts and another security guard emptied and filled two ATMs with cash, Montgomery, Jennings, armed with guns, and a third shooter, armed with a rifle, approached and attempted to steal the containers, Murphy said. Prosecutors said the guards were handling between $50,000-$80,000. A struggle ensued, and the men shot at the guards, Murphy said.

Hearts was shot six times in her chest and abdomen, prosecutors said. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and died from her wounds, according to police. Her co-worker was shot twice in the abdomen and hospitalized in critical condition.

About 30 minutes later, private surveillance cameras showed the stolen Lincoln arrive at a Boost Mobile parking lot, 6716 S. Stoney Island Ave. Prosecutors said Montgomery pulled out two handguns at the store and demanded money from the register, Murphy said. Failing to open the safe, he took several phones and left the store, Murphy said.

Around 11:30 a.m., a bystander called police to say a car had crashed at 8708 S. Saginaw Ave., Murphy said.

Officers found Harper and Holmes shot inside the car, Deputy Police Chief Rahman Muhammad said Wednesday. Harper was shot once in the back of his neck and Holmes was shot seven times, according to prosecutors. Both died from their wounds.

Boxes of phones found inside the car had the location of the Boost Mobile, prosecutors said. The car, an Infinity SUV, was registered to Harper’s girlfriend.

Witnesses told police they saw two men run towards a nearby residence at 8714 S. Saginaw, prosecutors said.

Jennings told one individual inside the home to “call the police and tell them that someone had been killed outside, and there was a dead guy in the car,” Murphy said.

Officers and a SWAT team converged on the Saginaw home and arrested Jennings and Montgomery about 3:50 p.m. Monday.

Through a search warrant, officers found several handguns and a rifle inside the home, Muhammad said. Shell casings recovered from the Bank of America crime scene matched the guns found in the home, prosecutors said. Beach said gunshot residue found on the clothes Jennings and Montgomery wore the day of the shooting indicated someone fired a weapon.

Their next court hearing is scheduled for Dec. 6.

