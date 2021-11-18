Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Bridgeport, Chinatown, McKinley Park

‘Slaysian 2.0’ Exhibition Featuring Work By Asian American Artists Opens Saturday In Bridgeport

"SLAYSIAN 2.0" will celebrate the work of 22 artists from various backgrounds and ethnicities. The exhibition will include photography, sculptures, woodwork and more.

Amy Qin
7:45 AM CST on Nov 18, 2021
SLAYSIAN 2.0 will celebrate the work of 39 artists from various backgrounds and ethnicities.
Provided
  • Credibility:

BRIDGEPORT — An art exhibition featuring Asian American artists from Chicago and the Midwest will open for the first time in person Saturday.

“SLAYSIAN 2.0” will celebrate the work of 22 artists from various backgrounds and ethnicities. The exhibition will include photography, sculptures, woodwork and more.

The opening reception — which will include drinks from nearby Marz Community Brewing and a live DJ — will be held 6-9 p.m. Saturday at Co-Prosperity Sphere, 3219 S. Morgan St.

The gallery will be open 4-7 p.m. Fridays and 2-5 p.m. Saturdays until Jan. 15. It will be closed during holidays and Dec. 10-11. 

The reception and the exhibit are free and open to the public. Visitors must wear a mask at all times and provide proof of vaccination, according to the event website.

“SLAYSIAN” was originally scheduled to open at Co-Prosperity on March 20, 2020, about the same time when Illinois’ stay at home order started because of the pandemic. Jenny Lam, “SLAYSIAN” creator and independent artist, decided to indefinitely postpone the in-person exhibition.

Later that spring, Lam launched the exhibit online, with photos or audio of artists’ work and a short description of each. The free digital exhibition is still available for viewing. 

More than two years later, many of the artists — some of whom have never participated in an exhibition before — will now have the opportunity to show new work created during the pandemic at “SLAYSIAN 2.0.”

The name of the exhibition, which is a combination of the words “slay” and “Asian,” is representative of what the exhibition is all about. “SLAYSIAN 2.0” centers Asian American artists and underscores that “simply being and creating were enough,” Lam wrote on her website.

Participating artists: 

  • Aimy Tien
  • Alex Belardo Kostiw
  • Caroline Liu
  • Charlene Moy
  • Chris Gallevo
  • Dao Nguyen
  • James Gu
  • Julius Dizon-Cruz Bautista
  • Justin Suico
  • Kaitlyn Hwang
  • Kristin Anahit Cass
  • Muriel Christensen
  • Nini Hawes
  • Priscilla Huang
  • Richard Gessert
  • Robert Apolinar
  • Sam Riesmeyer
  • Sophie Pokorny
  • Stafford Smith
  • Susie Xiong (InsomniaBird)
  • Vivian Le
  • Yuqing Zhu

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast” here:

Amy Qin

Read More:

The Latest

Slain UChicago Grad Shaoxiong ‘Dennis’ Zheng Remembered As Creative, Selfless Student Who Aimed To Tackle Social Issues Using Data

Zheng's parents Rong Li and Xiaodong Zheng came to Chicago from China for his public memorial Thursday, which honored Zheng as an innovative researcher who was generous with his time.

Hyde Park, Woodlawn, South Shore
Maxwell Evans
5:50 PM CST

Men Who Shot Armored Truck Guards, Killed Accomplices ‘Tried To Copy Every Armed Robbery Movie Out There,’ Prosecutors Allege

Deandre Jennings and Antwon Montgomery were ordered held without bail Thursday.

Englewood, Chatham, Auburn Gresham
Atavia Reed
4:15 PM CST

Moderna, Pfizer Booster Shots For All Adults Could Soon Be Approved

At the same time, many people have reported being able to get a booster shot even if they aren't technically eligible.

Citywide
Kelly Bauer
12:25 PM CST

Brown Line’s Flyover At Belmont Begins Service Friday Morning

Brown Line trains will now completely circumvent the Red and Purple line tracks in Lakeview by following a new set of tracks that go over the other two lines.

Lakeview, Wrigleyville, Northalsted
Jake Wittich
11:46 AM CST

See more stories