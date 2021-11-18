Developers Bringing Latino Cultural Center, Affordable Housing And Mixed-Use Project To West Humboldt Park Sites

WEST HUMBOLDT PARK — Two West Humboldt Park sites that have languished in recent years will be brought back to life under a city plan that took a step forward this week.

The city has selected Park Row Development and architecture firm JGMA to redevelop the old Pioneer Bank site at North Avenue and Pulaski Road, according to a Thursday news release. The developer’s plans call for a Latino cultural center, entrepreneurial incubator space, offices and a possible library branch in the 1920s bank building and a nine-story, 75-unit affordable housing building on the lot next door.

Further south, a trio of developers — Pulaski Road KMW Communities, Preservation of Affordable Housing and CEC — have been selected to revive a lot at Chicago and Central Park avenues that is home to the organization Neighborhood Housing Services’ small building, according to the city.

The developers intend to build a 44-unit mixed-income complex with about 21,000 square feet of restaurant, gym, and day care space, according to the city. The project will include an office for Neighborhood Housing Services.

Credit: City of Chicago A rendering of The Ave., a project coming to Chicago and Central Park avenues in West Humboldt Park.

The development proposals were submitted through Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Invest South/West initiative, which aims to revitalize neighborhoods on the South and West sides.

Also on Thursday, the city announced developers DL3 Realty, Revere Properties and Claretian will revitalize the area near the Metra Cheltenham station and the Ringer Building in South Shore.

“These three projects demonstrate that Invest South/West is working where it matters most, in the hearts of the neighborhoods that have been overlooked by the City and private sector for too long,” Lightfoot said in the release.

The city announcement comes after a year-long request for proposals process that weighed community input.

Park Row Development, a company led by Matt Mosher, beat out Hispanic Housing Development Corp. to redevelop the Pioneer Bank building, which has sat vacant for more than a dozen years, and the lot next door. Hispanic Housing’s proposal was similar in concept, but it had a different layout and design.

The winning proposal, called Team Pioneros, will cost about $53.9 million, according to the city. A construction timeline was not provided.

The project’s modern design came up at a community meeting in September, with one neighbor commenting that it looks more like a Downtown office than an affordable housing complex.

Juan Moreno, of JGMA, replied, “I actually think that’s a wonderful compliment.”

“I really like changing the narrative of what we think affordable housing is, and I think beautiful spaces like these are what our community and our residents deserve,” Moreno said.

The city said the redevelopment project at Chicago and Central Park avenues, dubbed The Ave., is expected to cost $25.3 million.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast” here: