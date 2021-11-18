Chicago’s Thanksgiving Parade Is Back This Year. Here’s How You Can Watch

DOWNTOWN — The Chicago Thanksgiving Parade is back this year with hundreds of performers, beloved mascot Teddy Turkey — and even Santa Claus.

The free, family-friendly parade is 8-11 a.m. Nov. 25. It will start at the corner of State Street and Ida B. Wells Drive and travel north on State Street, ending at Randolph Street.

Organizers said they’re “excited” to return since last year’s parade was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The parade — which got its start 87 years ago — will feature performances from marching bands and choirs, festive floats, theatrical performances, dance acts, cultural groups and more.

Highlights include the Chicago Boyz Acrobatic Team, Marist High School Marching Band, Windy City Ghostbusters and the equestrian group Budweiser Clydesdales.

“We are so grateful that the Chicago Thanksgiving Parade has been a staple in the lives of Chicagoans for generations, and we are thrilled with what we have prepared for this year’s show and to continue to be a part of these cherished memories,” CFA Events Director Phil Purevich said in a news release.

The parade will air live at 8 a.m. on VPOD-TV 59.3 and on VPOD-TV’s Roku station. A rebroadcast will air at 5 p.m. that day.

Attendees can access VIP section seating with the purchase of a $50 Individual Sponsorship here.

