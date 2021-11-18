Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Downtown

Chicago’s Thanksgiving Parade Is Back This Year. Here’s How You Can Watch

The beloved parade is making its return with hundreds of performers, mascot Teddy Turkey and an appearance from Santa Claus.

Amy Qin
9:28 AM CST on Nov 18, 2021
Provided
  • Credibility:

DOWNTOWN — The Chicago Thanksgiving Parade is back this year with hundreds of performers, beloved mascot Teddy Turkey — and even Santa Claus. 

The free, family-friendly parade is 8-11 a.m. Nov. 25. It will start at the corner of State Street and Ida B. Wells Drive and travel north on State Street, ending at Randolph Street.

Organizers said they’re “excited” to return since last year’s parade was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The parade — which got its start 87 years ago — will feature performances from marching bands and choirs, festive floats, theatrical performances, dance acts, cultural groups and more. 

Highlights include the Chicago Boyz Acrobatic Team, Marist High School Marching Band, Windy City Ghostbusters and the equestrian group Budweiser Clydesdales. 

RELATED: Chicago’s Thanksgiving Parade Started 87 Years Ago As The Christmas Caravan

“We are so grateful that the Chicago Thanksgiving Parade has been a staple in the lives of Chicagoans for generations, and we are thrilled with what we have prepared for this year’s show and to continue to be a part of these cherished memories,” CFA Events Director Phil Purevich said in a news release. 

The parade will air live at 8 a.m. on VPOD-TV 59.3 and on VPOD-TV’s Roku station. A rebroadcast will air at 5 p.m. that day.

Attendees can access VIP section seating with the purchase of a $50 Individual Sponsorship here

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast” here:

Amy Qin

Read More:

The Latest

Slain UChicago Grad Shaoxiong ‘Dennis’ Zheng Remembered As Creative, Selfless Student Who Aimed To Tackle Social Issues Using Data

Zheng's parents Rong Li and Xiaodong Zheng came to Chicago from China for his public memorial Thursday, which honored Zheng as an innovative researcher who was generous with his time.

Hyde Park, Woodlawn, South Shore
Maxwell Evans
3 hours ago

Men Who Shot Armored Truck Guards, Killed Accomplices ‘Tried To Copy Every Armed Robbery Movie Out There,’ Prosecutors Allege

Deandre Jennings and Antwon Montgomery were ordered held without bail Thursday.

Englewood, Chatham, Auburn Gresham
Atavia Reed
4:15 PM CST

Moderna, Pfizer Booster Shots For All Adults Could Soon Be Approved

At the same time, many people have reported being able to get a booster shot even if they aren't technically eligible.

Citywide
Kelly Bauer
12:25 PM CST

Brown Line’s Flyover At Belmont Begins Service Friday Morning

Brown Line trains will now completely circumvent the Red and Purple line tracks in Lakeview by following a new set of tracks that go over the other two lines.

Lakeview, Wrigleyville, Northalsted
Jake Wittich
11:46 AM CST

See more stories