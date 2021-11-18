Alhambra Palace Will Voluntarily Close Through Thanksgiving After West Loop Drive-By Wounded 4, Alderman Says

WEST LOOP — Alhambra Palace will voluntarily close through Thanksgiving after a drive-by shooting outside the venue wounded four people, Ald. Walter Burnett Jr. (27th) said.

The news comes after police said they would push to temporarily close the Randolph Street restaurant and venue, 1240 W. Randolph St.

Early Wednesday, there was a fight at Alhambra Palace. Some people were escorted out the back door of the venue, and others were escorted out the front, Burnett said.

About 12:45 a.m., four people were shot outside the venue, police said.

“The ones that were escorted out the back were shot in the front,” Burnett said.

Someone riding in a black Jeep Cherokee shot out of the car toward the people in front of the venue, police said. Burnett said there was possibly three shooters.

A 41-year-old man and a woman in her early 20s were shot in their knee and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in fair condition. A man in his 30s was shot in his left leg and taken to Northwestern Hospital. Another man in his 30s was shot in his thigh and was in serious condition at Stroger Hospital, police said.

The driver of the Jeep was last seen traveling east on Randolph, police said.

No one is in custody and detectives are investigating.

After the shooting, 12th Police District Cmdr. Gabriella Shemash planned to ask the police’s vice division to investigate to determine if there is cause for a summary closure — a temporary closure of a business that presents a public safety threat because of a violent offense that happened during operating hours or otherwise has a connection to the establishment — at Alhambra Palace, Burnett said.

The alderman said he plans to meet with Alhambra Palace owners and police.

Burnett and Shemash have asked the Mayor’s Office for a special entertainment police detail in busy Fulton Market, an area crawling with tourists and people enjoying nights out at restaurant and bars.

They renewed their request Wednesday morning, the alderman said.

“The district is too big to not have special detail in that area,” Burnett said.

Alhambra Palace owners could not be reached Wednesday.

