Austin, Garfield Park, North Lawndale

Jazz Fusion Band Performing Saturday At Principle Barbers

The Jeremy Joél Trio will perform at the event, which will also feature a DJ and bar.

Sara Badilini
8:00 AM CST on Nov 17, 2021
  • Credibility:

NORTH LAWNDALE — A night of jazz is coming Saturday to Principle Barbers as part of a series of community-building events.

The concert is 6:30-9 p.m. Saturday ay the barbershop, 3820 W. Ogden Ave., according to a flier. Principle Barbers is known for its art and music events.

Jazz fushion band the Jeremy Joél Trio will perform. It features Jeremy Joél Warren with Kennedy Ray at vocals, Jeff Wheaton playing bass and Devin Shaw at the piano. The trio will be followed by DJ Sean Alvarez.

Seats are limited, and tickets can be bought online for $41.50.

There will be an open bar during the concert, and guests can bring their own beverages. Masks are required.

Updates on the concert can be found on Principle Barbers’ Instagram page.

