Hyde Park, Woodlawn, South Shore

Driver Kills Pedestrian In Hit-And-Run At Notoriously Dangerous South Shore Intersection

The driver of a black SUV hit a woman early Tuesday as she crossed the street in the 1600 block of 79th Street, then fled the scene.

Maxwell Evans
10:17 AM CST on Nov 17, 2021
The intersection of 79th Street with Stony Island and South Chicago avenues in South Shore.
Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
  • Credibility:

SOUTH SHORE — A driver killed a woman Tuesday morning in a hit-and-run crash at a South Side intersection once named the most dangerous in the city.

About 3:58 a.m. Tuesday, the driver of a black SUV hit a woman as she crossed the street in the 1600 block of 79th Street, police said. Immediately before killing the woman, the driver crashed into a burgundy Toyota Rav-4.

The driver fled westbound on 79th Street after the crashes. Police are investigating, and no one is in custody as of Wednesday morning.

The woman was pronounced dead at University of Chicago Hospital 30 minutes after the crash, according to county and police records. No other injuries were reported.

The fatal hit-and-run took place near the intersection of 79th Street, Stony Island Avenue and South Chicago Avenue, which includes ramps to and from the Chicago Skyway. The intersection has long been a “nightmare” and a safety concern for South Siders.

Federal and city officials are taking steps toward redesigning the intersection. Earlier this year, Rep. Bobby Rush requested $800,000 in federal funding for a “planning and environmental linkages” study at the intersection as part of a federal transportation bill.

As of Wednesday morning, 52 crashes were reported this year on the two blocks of 79th Street nearest the intersection, according to city data.

There also have been 131 reported crashes on the nearest blocks of Stony Island Avenue and 44 crashes on South Chicago Avenue this year, for a total of 227 at or near the intersection.

Maxwell Evans

