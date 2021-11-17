Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Hyde Park, Woodlawn, South Shore

City To Pay $2 Million To Family Of Woman Killed By Fleeing Driver In ‘Reckless’ Police Chase

Curtis Pugh killed Julia Lynn Callaway in 2018 as he fled officers who allegedly smelled cannabis coming from his car. Callaway’s family alleged “it was reckless for the police to pursue" Pugh "when the need to apprehend [him] was minimal."

Justin Laurence, Alex Nitkin, The Daily Line, and Maxwell Evans
12:10 PM CST on Nov 17, 2021
A Chicago Police squad car on June 30, 2021.
Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
  • Credibility:

SOUTH SHORE — City Council approved a $2 million settlement Wednesday for the family of Julia Lynn Callaway, who was killed by a driver fleeing officers during a high-speed chase in 2018.

The settlement was approved during Wednesday’s City Council meeting without discussion or a roll-call vote.

The council’s Finance committee approved the settlement Monday, with Ald. Raymond Lopez (15th), Ald. Marty Quinn (13th), Ald. Silvana Tabares (23rd) and Ald. Ariel Reboyras (30th) voting no, according to the Daily Line.

The incident began when police followed Curtis Pugh as he drove a sedan in South Shore. Officers thought they smelled cannabis coming from Pugh’s car, as reported by the Daily Line.

An officer reported Pugh “leaned forward and shrugged his shoulder, which caused the officer to believe that the driver might be handling a gun,” city attorney Jeff Levine told the finance committee Monday.

Pugh sped away, weaving through rush-hour traffic before driving onto a sidewalk and killing Callaway. Pugh was convicted of murder and is still serving his prison sentence.

The lawsuit filed by Callaway’s family alleged “it was reckless for the police to pursue the other car when the need to apprehend was minimal and the risk to the public at rush hour was great,” said Levine, the city’s assistant corporation counsel.

Police did not find a gun in Pugh’s car.

Lopez on Monday called Pugh “the originator in all this,” saying he is “not paying nearly as much” as the city.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Justin Laurence
Alex Nitkin, The Daily Line
Maxwell Evans

Read More:

The Latest

2 Men Charged With Shooting Armored Truck Guards, Then Killing Their Accomplices

Police say Deandre Jennings and Antwon Montgomery were part of a group of four who ambushed the guards in a "foiled robbery attempt" in Chatham Monday. They killed the other two men about an hour later, police allege.

Englewood, Chatham, Auburn Gresham
Block Club Chicago Staff

Skeptical City Council Blocks Move To Explore How The City Could Buy Chicago Bears

Ald. George Cardenas said his resolution was a conversation starter on how to keep the franchise in the city, but Ald. Ray Lopez said it wasn't a conversation worth having.

Citywide
Justin Laurence

City Council Puts Police Board In Charge Of Gang Database Appeals Process — But Some Want Police To Fix The Database First

Currently, someone wanting their name removed from the controversial database must go through Chicago Police. For the first time, they'll be able to appeal if they are denied.

Citywide
Justin Laurence

Groceries By Bike? Courier Startup Will Launch In Wicker Park After Zoning Change Approved

Buyk, a New York City-based startup that provides ultra-fast grocery delivery by bike, wants to expand rapidly in Chicago as rival Getir also launches in the city.

Wicker Park, Bucktown, West Town
Justin Laurence

See more stories