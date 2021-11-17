2 Men Charged With Shooting Armored Truck Guards, Then Killing Their Accomplices

CHATHAM — Two men are facing murder and robbery charges after police say they shot two armored truck guards in a “foiled robbery attempt” then killed two of their accomplices Monday morning.

Deandre Jennings, 20, and Antwon Montgomery, 19, each have been charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, armed robbery and other felonies in what police called “a murderous spree” that left a 47-year-old guard dead and also involved a cell phone store robbery in South Shore.

The violence started around 10:21 a.m. Monday near the Bank of America at 83rd Street and Princeton Avenue.

Three armored truck guards who worked for GardaWorld were loading an ATM when a dark car pulled up, Chicago Police Deputy Police Chief Rahman Muhammad said Wednesday. Police say Jennings and Montgomery were among three people armed with handguns and a long rifle who got out and ambushed the guards. A gun battle followed, Muhammad said.

Lashonda Hearts, 47, was shot six times, and her male co-worker was shot twice in the stomach, according to police.

Hearts was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center and died from her injuries. Her loved ones told the Chicago Tribune she started working for the security company only a few weeks ago and called it her dream job. Hearts’ partner, 46, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The gunmen did not take any money. Muhammad said the third worker was not injured and was able to shoot back at their attackers but did not hit any of them. The gunmen drove off, heading east on 83rd Street, Muhammad said.

About 30 minutes later, private surveillance cameras showed the attackers’ car going into the parking lot of a strip mall at 6716 S. Stony Island Ave., Muhammad said. There, police say one of the men got out, went into a Boost Mobile store, took out two guns and announced a robbery. He took several cell phones and left the store, Muhammad said.

Montgomery has been charged with armed robbery and unlawful restraint for the Boost Mobile robbery.

Around 11:30 a.m., district officers responded to a call of shots fired and a car crash at 8708 S. Saginaw Ave., Muhammad said. Officers found two men, 21 and 27, who’d been shot inside the car, which then hit several parked cars and crashed into a tree, Muhammad said.

Police found several packaged cell phones in and outside the car from the Boost Mobile that’d just been robbed, Muhammad said.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene and the second was pronounced dead at University of Chicago Medical Center.

Police said they believe Jennings and Montgomery also were the shooters in the Saginaw Avenue murders, and the victims were involved in the earlier attack on the security guards. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has not identified them.

“Basically this is, there’s no honor among thieves,” police Supt. David Brown said. “After the robberies, they got into an altercation with each other; and two are deceased and two are charged.”

A 911 caller told police they saw two people running inside a home near that South Chicago shooting, Muhammad said. Officers and a SWAT team converged on the home and arrested Jennings and Montgomery around 3:50 p.m. Monday. Through a search warrant, officers found several handguns and a rifle inside that home, Muhammad said.

“I’d be remiss if I didn’t thank the individual who called 911 to give us the information, as well as certain witnesses that were on the scene who were courageous enough to give. us information to help further this investigation,” Muhammad said.

“Our officers, at great risk to their own personal safety, apprehended these very violent offenders in pursuit of justice for the victims of these crimes,” police Supt. David Brown said at a press conference Wednesday. “We will not tolerate violence in these communities.”

Jennings and Montgomery are scheduled to appear in Cook County bond court Thursday.

