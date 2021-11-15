Two Armored Truck Security Guards Shot, One Fatally, Following ‘Foiled Robbery Attempt’ In Chatham

CHATHAM — Two armored truck security guards were shot, one fatally, during an attempted armed robbery in Chatham Monday morning.

The shooting happened at 10:21 a.m. at a Bank of America in the 200 block of West 83rd Street, police said. Two guards, a 47-year-old female and a 46-year-old male, were loading an ATM machine when two to four gunmen demanded cash and fired shots, police said.

The woman was shot six times and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in “traumatic arrest,” Chicago Fire Dept. spokesman Larry Merritt told the Sun-Times. The man was shot twice in the stomach and taken to the medical center in critical condition, police said.

One guard died from their injuries but it was not immediately clear who, a FBI spokesperson said. The guard had not been identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office as of Monday night. The gunmen did not take any money, officials said.

GardaWorld, the company that employs the guards, called the shooting a “foiled robbery attempt” and pledged to cooperate with authorities to help catch the shooters. Company officials also said a third employee was also at the scene but was not injured in the attack.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of one of our colleagues and we extend our deepest condolences to their loved ones on behalf of the entire GardaWorld family,” company officials said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and colleagues of all our team members involved in this violent and cowardly attack. We are deploying the necessary resources to support our people and their families during this extremely difficult time.”

In a statement, Ald. Howard Brookins Jr. (21st) said the community was “facing a crisis.” The shooting took place near the office shared by state Sen. Elgie Sims, Jr., and Cook County Commissioner Stanley Moore. It also occurred near where a 15-year-old Simeon Career Academy student was fatally shot in September.

“We are aware of the violence happening in Chicago and in other marginalized communities,” Brookins said. “We are here to ensure you that we all are remaining committed to protecting our communities and making them safer. True public safety will happen when we begin to reimagine our approach.”

No one is in custody, police said. Area Two Detectives are investigating.

