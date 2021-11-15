Chicago Could Get Snow During A Chilly Monday, But Warmer Weather Is Coming

CHICAGO — More snow is possibly Monday, but Chicago will warm up a little during the week.

Monday is expected to hit just 36 degrees, with snow possible, mostly in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. The skies will be cloudy, and there could be wind gusts up to 10 mph.

Tuesday will warm up to 54 degrees, and the day will be partly sunny with wind gusts up to 20 mph possible.

Wednesday could be even warmer, with an expected high of 57 degrees, according to the weather agency. Rain is likely in the afternoon, and the day will be mostly cloudy with wind gusts up to 25 mph.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with a high temperature near 40 degrees. The day will be breezy, according to the National Weather Service.

Friday will be mostly sunny with a high of 40 degrees.

Saturday and Sunday will see sun with highs in the mid-40s.

Light snow is possible today, mainly late morning and afternoon. Low chance exists that a heavier band could create slick spots on bridges and overpasses as well as visibility reductions under 1 mile. Plan for some extra travel time, including for the afternoon commute today! pic.twitter.com/RCy8a1ms4s — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) November 15, 2021

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast” here: