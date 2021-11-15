Skip to contents

Chicago Could Get Snow During A Chilly Monday, But Warmer Weather Is Coming

Monday will only get as warm as 36 degrees — but temperatures in the 50s are expected later this week.

Kelly Bauer
8:09 AM CST on Nov 15, 2021
A short-lived but heavy snow squall whips through Humboldt Park on Nov. 12, 2021.
Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
  • Credibility:

CHICAGO — More snow is possibly Monday, but Chicago will warm up a little during the week.

Monday is expected to hit just 36 degrees, with snow possible, mostly in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. The skies will be cloudy, and there could be wind gusts up to 10 mph.

Tuesday will warm up to 54 degrees, and the day will be partly sunny with wind gusts up to 20 mph possible.

Wednesday could be even warmer, with an expected high of 57 degrees, according to the weather agency. Rain is likely in the afternoon, and the day will be mostly cloudy with wind gusts up to 25 mph.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with a high temperature near 40 degrees. The day will be breezy, according to the National Weather Service.

Friday will be mostly sunny with a high of 40 degrees.

Saturday and Sunday will see sun with highs in the mid-40s.

