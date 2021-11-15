Block Club Chicago A Finalist For 9 Chicago Journalists Association Awards

CHICAGO — Block Club Chicago is a finalist for nine awards in the Chicago Journalists Association’s Sarah Brown Boyden Competition.

The annual awards “honor the best of the best journalism” in Chicago and its suburbs, including northwestern Indiana, according to its website. This year, the organizers received a record number of submissions, according to the group’s announcement.

Block Club is a finalist in the breaking news, public service and photography categories, among others.

The finalists:

See all of the Sarah Brown Boyden Competition finalists here. The winners will be announced Friday.

Breaking News Editor Kelly Bauer has also been named Chicago Journalist of the Year by the organization and will be honored at Friday’s ceremony.

The Chicago Journalists Association is a nonprofit that was founded in 1939 to recognize and connect area journalists. Brown Boyden worked at the Chicago Evening American, Chicago Daily News and Chicago Sun.

Block Club has published more than 14,000 stories since its launch, covering everything from Chicago’s beloved Chance the Snapper to vaccine scandals at Loretto Hospital.

