Andersonville Viking Pub Crawl Is Back Saturday After Pandemic Canceled Last Year’s Event

ANDERSONVILLE — A popular Andersonville event is returning this weekend, when as many as 200 people decked out in Viking gear will celebrate a Swedish tradition.

The fourth annual Andersonville Viking Pub Crawl is 3-6 p.m. Saturday along the Clark Street business corridor in Andersonville.

Fourteen local business will participate, providing drink discounts to attendees. Pedicabs will be available to transport attendees to the businesses.

Tickets cost $20, and check-in for ticket holders starts 2 p.m. Saturday at @tmosphere, 5355 N. Clark St. Each ticket includes a Viking Pub Crawl beer glass designed by Transit Tees.

A replica of a Viking cow horn drinking vessel will also be available for purchase. To buy tickets, click here.

Organizers skipped the popular pub crawl last year because of the pandemic.

The event is part of Andersonville’s take on the traditional Swedish religious holiday celebration, Morten Gås Day. The Andersonville Chamber of Commerce has celebrated its version of the holiday since 2005, and the Viking Pub Crawl replaced a “goose parade” four years ago. “Gås” is Swedish for “goose.”

Attendees are encouraged to dress up as Vikings, as there will be a costume contest for best individual and best group costumes.

For more information on the event, click here.

