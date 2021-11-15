90% Of Chicago City Workers Have Reported Their COVID Vaccination Status

CHICAGO — More than 90 percent of city workers have reported their COVID-19 vaccination status.

In all, 28,662 city employees — or 90.93 percent — have reported their status, according to data released Monday. Of those workers, 80.3 percent are fully vaccinated.

The Police Department continues to be the least-compliant city agency, as 81.6 percent of its employees have reported their status. Of those, 75.78 are fully vaccinated.

Nineteen city departments have had all employees report their status, and 32 out of 35 have had 95 percent or more workers report.

The mandate has faced controversy from some corners — particularly the Police Department. The Fraternal Order of Police has encouraged officers to deny the mandate. The city and union have filed dueling lawsuits against each other.

In October, a Cook County judge temporarily halted a portion of the city’s vaccine mandate for police officers.

Officers must still follow some parts of the mandate: They must report their status and get tested if they are not fully vaccinated, or the city can discipline them. But the Dec. 31 deadline for actually getting the shots is on hold pending negotiations between the Fraternal Order of Police and the city.

Vaccinations:

• In Illinois, about 7.29 million people — or 57.23 percent of the state’s 12.7 million people — are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to state data.

• Across the state, 61,637 vaccine doses are being administered per day, based on a seven-day rolling average.

• Illinois and Chicago have administered at least 16,433,982 vaccine doses of the 19,481,765 provided to them.

• City data shows more than 1.6 million Chicagoans — or 60.1 percent of all residents — are fully vaccinated, and 66.7 percent of all Chicagoans have gotten at least one shot.

Everyone 5 and older is eligible to get vaccinated in Chicago.

COVID-19 vaccinations are free and do not require insurance. Anyone can call the city’s coronavirus hotline at 312-746-4835 to get more information on how and where to get vaccinated in their community.

The numbers:

• Forty Illinoisans were reported dead from COVID-19 since Friday.

• At least 26,117 people have died from COVID-19 in Illinois, and another 2,915 deaths are probably related to the virus, according to the state.

• The state reported 8,922 cases since Friday. That brings the total number of confirmed cases in Illinois up to 1,744,508.

• Since Friday, 321,433 tests were reported statewide. In all, 37,337,943 tests have been reported in Illinois.

• Illinois’ seven-day case positivity rate was at 2.7 percent. The figure represents the percentage of people testing positive among recent tests. It was at 2.5 percent Friday.

• Illinois’ seven-day test positivity rate, which measures the percentage of tests that were positive, was at 3.3 percent. It was at 3 percent Friday.

• As of Sunday night, 323 people with COVID-19 were in the ICU and 139 people with COVID-19 were using ventilators in Illinois.

• In Chicago, seven deaths were reported since Friday. There have been at least 5,948 deaths from COVID-19 in Chicago. The city is seeing an average of more than two people dying per day, up 5 percent from a week ago.

• Chicago has had 2,357 confirmed cases reported since Friday. It’s had a total of 334,629 confirmed cases. An average of 436 confirmed cases are being reported per day, up 25 percent from the week prior.

• Testing in Chicago is up 7 percent since a week ago.

• Chicago’s positivity rate was at 2.3 percent, up from 1.9 percent the week prior.

Block Club Chicago’s coronavirus coverage is free for all readers.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast” here: