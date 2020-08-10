Pop-Up Coronavirus Testing Site Opens In West Ridge

WEST RIDGE — A temporary coronavirus testing site is running in West Ridge throughout the week.

The state launched the testing site Monday at Bernard Horwich JCC, 3003 W. Touhy Ave.

It will be open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. through Sunday, according to state Sen. Ram Villivalam.

Testing is free, and drive-thru and walk-up testing will be offered. Results will be available in four to seven business days, according to Villivalam’s office.

West Ridge’s 60645 ZIP code had the highest number of coronavirus cases of any ZIP code in the state in early April. The local coronavirus curve has flattened, experts have said, and the neighborhood no longer is among the leading ZIP codes by number of coronavirus cases.

But with coronavirus positivity rates climbing in the state, Villivalam said he worked with the Illinois Department of Public Health to bring a temporary site to West Ridge.

“Not only is this temporary testing site a way to make it easier than ever to get a fast, easy and free test, but it’s also key to being able to safely reopen our state and economy,” Villivalam said in a statement.

Insurance is not needed for the testing site, but those with insurance are asked to bring their card.

Block Club Chicago’s coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. Block Club is an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Already subscribe? Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.