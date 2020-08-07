Robert Et Fils Brings Slice Of French Cuisine To North Center

NORTH CENTER — Chef Rob Shaner’s new French restaurant Robert Et Fils opens Friday for takeout service with a family-style menu.

The new restaurant is located at 4229 N. Lincoln Ave. and will offer a rotating take out menu that includes poultry, fish and vegetarian options for two.

Wine and cocktails also will be available for takeout. To start, the restaurant will only be taking orders Thursdays through Saturdays and the family-style menu is priced at $80 for two people. Orders can be placed here.

Some dishes include Terrine de Foie de Volaille — chicken liver mousse with a spring fennel salad and seasonal mostarda — and Galette aux Fruits — a tarragon puff pastry with seasonal fruits and buttermilk crѐme anglaise.

The restaurant’s goal is to combine the essence of old-school French gastronomy with an American playfulness, Shaner said.

“I’ve been planning this concept for years,” Shaner said.

When Shaner was in high school, his late father, Robert, took a job in Paris. Father and son fell in love with the city’s food and dining scene, so Shaner decided to name his new restaurant Robert Et Fils — which translates to Robert And Son.

“There’s no better way to honor my father than by opening a restaurant in his name and recreating and sharing our experiences of French dining as a family — talking, drinking and eating amazing food,” Shaner said.

Interior dining area of Robert Et Fils.

Shaner’s resume includes The Bristol, 2152 N. Damen Ave., Branch 27, 1371 W. Chicago Ave., and Blue 13, 416 W. Ontario St.

He most recently served as executive chef at The Royal Grocer & Co. in Bucktown and then at The Kennison in Lincoln Park.

Joining Shaner at his new restaurant is Pastry Chef Cati Molnar, formerly of Lost Larson and The Kennison; and General Manager Rami Ezzat, of BOKA Restaurant Group.

While the restaurant will initially focus on take out orders, Shaner hopes to eventually offer patio dining and indoor dining at the 24-seat restaurant. He also plans to have the restaurant operate as a bakery during the day which will serve breakfast, lunch, coffee and pastries.

For more information visit the restaurant’s website.

