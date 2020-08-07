Mac Dynamite Relocates To Cloud Kitchen In North Center: ‘We’re Excited To Be Back In This Neck Of The Woods’

NORTH CENTER — Mac Dynamite completed its move to Cloud Kitchen’s North Center location this week.

Mac finished moving out of its 3220 W. Grand Ave. location and reopened at Cloud Kitchen’s 4131 N. Rockwell St. location Monday.

Chef Eric Jones began serving his gourmet mac and cheese about three years ago at Humboldt Park’s “Sunday Brunchlox,” a monthly barbecue and dance party. Thanks to its popularity at those events, Mac Dynamite was also invited to serve its food at the breweries in Ravenswood’s Malt Row, owner Jeffrey McCreary said.

“I think we were one of the first pop ups to serve food inside breweries like Empirical, Alarmist and Begyle,” McCreary said. “We were like a food truck inside the building.”

The move allows Mac to continue to grow its business without the risks associated with opening a full brick and mortar restaurant, McCreary said.

“What’s nice about Cloud Kitchen’s model is it lets start ups like mine to go in there and try to grow our brand further without having to sign a five-year lease and worry about property taxes,” he said.

Due to dining restrictions caused by the pandemic, McCreary said the business will continue to focus on take out and delivery for the time being.

He also said he’s aware of neighbors concerns about increased traffic in the area due to deliveries. He says he’s committed to making sure delivery drivers and pick up orders know to only enter Rockwell via Irving Park Road.

McCreary is also glad to be closer to the Malt Row breweries that helped Mac get its start and looks forward to working with his neighbor down the block, Burning Bush Brewing.

“We’re excited to be back in this neck of the woods and want neighbors to know we want to provide our great food in the right way,” he said. “And hopefully we’ll also have an actual food truck down the line, too.”

