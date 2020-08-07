‘Drag Race’ Queens Performing Drive-In Shows This Weekend At Soldier Field

CHICAGO — “RuPaul’s Drag Race” queens are performing in a drive-in theater for drag this weekend.

Performers such as recent “Drag Race” winners Yvie Oddly and Jaida Essence Hall will show off their signature drag styles, and their performances will reference various cult classics and other popular films.

The Drive ‘N Drag shows will run twice each night, starting at 7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday. Parking starts 45 minutes before each show at Soldier Field’s south parking lot.

Tickets are available online and cost $69-$139 per car with two passengers. Additional passengers cost $25 each.

The queens — including Asia O’Hara, Crystal Methyd, Gigi Goode, Plastique Tiara and Vanessa Vanjie — will perform live on a concert-style stage with jumbotron LED screens.

Fans will get the classic drive-in movie experience by watching from inside or on top of their cars and listening on the FM radio.

“It’s this magical gift that in all of this chaos, we’re able to still have fun and make people feel good,” Oddly said.

Oddly said the shows are a rare chance for people to catch a live drag performance after months of watching digital drag while bars were closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

She said it’s also been great for queens to reconnect with fans in a live-performance setting.

“I have realized I hate performing for cameras, so the digital drag has been a challenge,” Oddly said. “But getting back out and feeling the energy of entertaining a live audience has reminded me why I got into drag in the first place.”

Oddly, who came up in the Denver drag scene, said Chicago was one of the first cities to embrace the punk-rock and DIY approach to drag that helped her stand out on “Drag Race.”

“Chicago is home to some of the strongest queer artists, so I’m excited to return,” Oddly said. “I’ve always loved the scene here and it’s given me a home away from home.”

