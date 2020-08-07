Artists Wanted! Help Paint A ‘Black Trans Lives Matter’ Mural In Andersonville This Weekend

ANDERSONVILLE — The Andersonville Chamber of Commerce is seeking artists to help paint a “Black Trans Lives Matter” mural on a prominent neighborhood street this weekend.

The chamber has partnered with Ald. Andre Vasquez (40th) on plans to paint the mural on Catalpa Avenue between Clark Street and Ashland Avenue.

City officials gave the OK to paint the mural on the roadway on Thursday, and said they would block off the street this weekend for the project, according to the chamber.

The chamber did not have artists lined up when the city gave its permission and issued the tight deadline for the project. Now the business chamber is seeking help from artists this weekend to complete the mural.

A locally based artist donated $2,000 to allow the chamber to pay participating artists, and those dollars could be matched for a possible $4,000 project budget, said Joelle Scillia, director of marketing for the Andersonville chamber.

The chamber is looking for artists with availability either Saturday or Sunday to create the designs for each letter in the mural. Artists would bring their own materials, and the letters will be stenciled and primed beforehand.

The chamber is seeking artists of color, and of all genders and sexual orientations for this project.

Artists wishing to sign up for the program can do so by clicking here.

Non-artists wishing to volunteer for the project this weekend can email Laura Austin at laustin@andersonville.org.

