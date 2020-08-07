Adorable Baby Penguins Explore Shedd Aquarium In New Video

DOWNTOWN –– Baby penguins from the Shedd Aquarium are exploring their home.

The Shedd welcomed four Magellanic penguin chicks in May, when it was closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, the penguins have gotten big enough to explore their home.

A new video from the Shedd Aquarium shows the chicks exploring and vocalizing together.

Watch the video:

Baby penguins born in May are now old enough to explore their home.

The Shedd’s caretakers raise the as-yet-unnamed penguins together to promote bonding and welfare among the chicks, according to an aquarium press release. The excursions can promote their physical and mental exercise as they are still developing.

