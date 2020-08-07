Block Club Chicago
A baby penguin wanders around the Shedd Aquarium's Abbott Oceanarium. Provided Shedd Aquarium

Adorable Baby Penguins Explore Shedd Aquarium In New Video

The four Magellanic penguins, who were born in May, are old enough to start exploring their home — together.

South Loop Primary category in which blog post is published
Siri Chilukuri

See more

DOWNTOWN –– Baby penguins from the Shedd Aquarium are exploring their home.

The Shedd welcomed four Magellanic penguin chicks in May, when it was closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, the penguins have gotten big enough to explore their home.

A new video from the Shedd Aquarium shows the chicks exploring and vocalizing together.

Watch the video:

Baby penguins born in May are now old enough to explore their home.

The Shedd’s caretakers raise the as-yet-unnamed penguins together to promote bonding and welfare among the chicks, according to an aquarium press release. The excursions can promote their physical and mental exercise as they are still developing. 

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Already subscribe? Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Uptown, Edgewater, Rogers Park Primary category in which blog post is published

Artists Wanted! Help Paint A ‘Black Trans Lives Matter’ Mural In Andersonville This Weekend

Artists will be paid for their time working on the mural.

Austin, Garfield Park, North Lawndale Primary category in which blog post is published

Art West Freedom Fest Begins Sunday, Showcasing West Side Talent

The festival will feature artists, performers and entrepreneurs to showcase creative opportunities on the West Side.

South Chicago, East Side Primary category in which blog post is published

As Chicago Makes Headway On School Council Transparency, Some Say It Doesn’t Go Far Enough

CPS pledged to centrally track basic meeting information on cops in schools votes, but they aren't collecting meeting times or links to virtual meetings that are essential to public participation.