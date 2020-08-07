2,084 Coronavirus Cases Reported In Illinois As Pritzker Warns This Is ‘Make Or Break Moment’

CHICAGO — The state reported 2,084 new cases of coronavirus during the past day, the most it’s had in months.

The last time Illinois saw more than 2,000 cases in a single day was May 24, when the state was just coming off its COVID-19 peak. But officials have warned for weeks now Illinois is seeing a resurgence; even Friday, Gov. JB Pritzker said this is a “make or break moment for the state of Illinois.”

The new cases mean Illinois has now seen a total of 190,508 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Also during the past day, 21 more people died, including a man in his 30s in Cook County. There have been at least 7,613 deaths from coronavirus in Illinois.

The state’s positivity rate ticked up slightly to 4.1 percent.

As of Thursday night, 1,486 people were hospitalized with coronavirus in Illinois, including 333 people in the ICU and 125 people on ventilators.

Pritzker is increasing his push to get people to wear masks across Illinois in hopes it will prevent further spread of COVID-19. During a Friday press conference, he announced he’s proposing rules that could see businesses fined up to $2,500 if they don’t enforce mask wearing and gathering size rules.

Most people and businesses have complied with the state’s restrictions, which are meant to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Pritzker said. But he wants to crack down on businesses that aren’t following those rules.

While Illinois has made progress in its fight against coronavirus, “the minority of people who refuse to act responsibly” are putting others at risk, Pritzker said.

The most new cases are being seen among younger people and in central and southern Illinois, officials have said.

