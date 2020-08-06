West Town’s Virtual ‘Dancing In The Streets’ Festival Includes Grateful Dead Tribute — And A Beer Discount

WEST TOWN — Like many Chicago summer festivals, West Town’s third annual jam band-themed “Dancing in the Streets” is going virtual this year.

The online festival will include a live stream of Grateful Dead-inspired live performances Friday.

The festival will also feature special promotions from local breweries and businesses through next Wednesday. One of those promos is a limited-time “Dancing in the Streets Mix Pack” from On Tour Brewing.

The festival is presented by the West Town Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Chicago Brewing District and On Tour Brewing.

Earlier this summer, chamber leaders also moved Do Division Street Fest and West Fest Chicago online.

You can watch Friday’s performances online. The live stream is free with a $10 suggested donation. Proceeds will benefit the West Town Chamber of Commerce.

Here’s Friday’s lineup:

7 p.m. Mark and Dave Play Dead

7:45 p.m. Rock and Rye

9 p.m. Paradise Waits

