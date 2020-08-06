West Side Church Offering $100 Per Gun At Turn-In Event Saturday

AUSTIN — In an effort to decrease gun violence on the West Side, Hope Community Church is hosting a gun turn-in event Saturday.

Residents who turn in guns will get $100 prepaid Visa card in return. BB guns, air guns and replicas can also be turned in for $10.

The priority for the no-questions-asked program is getting guns off the streets. The event is in collaboration with the Chicago Police. Participants are not required to provide any personal information to drop off a gun.

The guns will be destroyed. Ammunition, magazines and holsters can also be turned in, although there is no compensation for those items.

The gun turn-in event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Hope Community Church, 5900 W. Iowa St.

Those unable to make the event can turn in a gun at any time at any police station, but will not receive compensation.

Pascal Sabino is a Report for America corps member covering Austin, North Lawndale and Garfield Park for Block Club Chicago.

