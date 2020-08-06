Block Club Chicago
Hope Church in Austin is hosting a gun turn-in program.Google Maps

West Side Church Offering $100 Per Gun At Turn-In Event Saturday

The no-questions-asked gun dropoff is an effort to reduce gun violence on the West Side.

Austin, Garfield Park, North Lawndale Primary category in which blog post is published
Pascal Sabino

See more

AUSTIN — In an effort to decrease gun violence on the West Side, Hope Community Church is hosting a gun turn-in event Saturday.

Residents who turn in guns will get $100 prepaid Visa card in return. BB guns, air guns and replicas can also be turned in for $10.

The priority for the no-questions-asked program is getting guns off the streets. The event is in collaboration with the Chicago Police. Participants are not required to provide any personal information to drop off a gun.

The guns will be destroyed. Ammunition, magazines and holsters can also be turned in, although there is no compensation for those items.

The gun turn-in event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Hope Community Church, 5900 W. Iowa St.

Those unable to make the event can turn in a gun at any time at any police station, but will not receive compensation.

Pascal Sabino is a Report for America corps member covering Austin, North Lawndale and Garfield Park for Block Club Chicago.

Block Club Chicago’s coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. Block Club is an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Already subscribe? Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Uptown, Edgewater, Rogers Park Primary category in which blog post is published

Artists Wanted! Help Paint A ‘Black Trans Lives Matter’ Mural In Andersonville This Weekend

Artists will be paid for their time working on the mural.

Austin, Garfield Park, North Lawndale Primary category in which blog post is published

Art West Freedom Fest Begins Sunday, Showcasing West Side Talent

The festival will feature artists, performers and entrepreneurs to showcase creative opportunities on the West Side.

South Chicago, East Side Primary category in which blog post is published

As Chicago Makes Headway On School Council Transparency, Some Say It Doesn’t Go Far Enough

CPS pledged to centrally track basic meeting information on cops in schools votes, but they aren't collecting meeting times or links to virtual meetings that are essential to public participation.