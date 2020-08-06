‘I Voted!’ Stickers Are FINALLY Coming To Chicago This Election Day

CHICAGO — Voters, rejoice: Chicago will finally give out “I Voted!” stickers this Election Day.

Typically, the city’s voters get wristbands after casting a ballot, while other locales hand our stickers. The difference has long puzzled residents.

This year, though, everyone will finally get a sticker.

The stickers will be given to people who vote in person, and they’ll be included in vote by mail ballots when they’re sent out.

Like the wristbands, the stickers are blue and red and say, “I VOTED!” They also note this year marks the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which gave some women the right to vote.

Officials said the stickers will better protect poll workers and voters as the city grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, as poll workers won’t have to finagle with wristbands.

They’ll also be easier to include in vote by mail envelopes — and Chicago has seen a huge surge of interest in voting by mail, with more than 198,000 Chicagoans applying to vote that way so people don’t have to be around Election Day crowds.

“One reason for the change [to stickers] is the growth of vote by mail. We’re using an automated system to prepare the ballot envelopes, and the sticker works better in the insert process than a wristband,” election board Chairwoman Marisel Hernandez said in an emailed statement. “The second reason is that the sticker cards will be easier to hand out safely in early voting and Election Day voting.”

The Chicago Board of Election Commissioners has given out wristbands to people who cast a ballot since 2016. Before then, voters got nothing for years — reportedly because too many polling places got sick of voters putting the stickers on their walls.

Election Day is Nov. 3 this year.

What the stickers will look like:

