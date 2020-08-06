Block Club Chicago
Chicago-based developer L3 Capital looks to build 5-story office building at the corner of Randolph and Carpenter streets. Google Maps

Developer To Pitch Plans For 5-Story Office Building On Randolph In West Loop

The project at the northeast corner of Randolph and Carpenter streets would replace an MB Financial bank branch building.

Pilsen, Little Village, West Loop Primary category in which blog post is published
Mauricio Peña

Pilsen, Little Village and West Loop reporter mauricio@blockclubchi.org

WEST LOOP — A developer will present plans for a five-story West Loop office building to neighbors during a virtual community meeting next week.

Chicago-based L3 Capital wants to build at 1020 W. Randolph St.  They’ll pitch plans at 6 p.m. Tuesday during a virtual meeting co-hosted by the West Loop Community Organization and Ald. Walter Burnett Jr. (27th).

If approved, the building at the northeast corner of Randolph and Carpenter Streets would be 68 feet tall and have 25,350 square feet of office space, 5,000 square feet of retail and no parking, according to a zoning application filed in June.

The site would replace a one-story building that formerly housed an MB Financial bank. Hartshorne Plunkard Architecture have been tapped to design the building.

The developer is asking for a zoning change to make way for the proposal.

In November, L3 bought 932 W. Randolph St., 1020 W. Randolph St. and 1020 W. Lake St. for $19 million, according to Crain’s.

