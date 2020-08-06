Developer To Pitch Plans For 5-Story Office Building On Randolph In West Loop

WEST LOOP — A developer will present plans for a five-story West Loop office building to neighbors during a virtual community meeting next week.

Chicago-based L3 Capital wants to build at 1020 W. Randolph St. They’ll pitch plans at 6 p.m. Tuesday during a virtual meeting co-hosted by the West Loop Community Organization and Ald. Walter Burnett Jr. (27th).

If approved, the building at the northeast corner of Randolph and Carpenter Streets would be 68 feet tall and have 25,350 square feet of office space, 5,000 square feet of retail and no parking, according to a zoning application filed in June.

The site would replace a one-story building that formerly housed an MB Financial bank. Hartshorne Plunkard Architecture have been tapped to design the building.

The developer is asking for a zoning change to make way for the proposal.

In November, L3 bought 932 W. Randolph St., 1020 W. Randolph St. and 1020 W. Lake St. for $19 million, according to Crain’s.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Already subscribe? Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.