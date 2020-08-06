Block Club Chicago
Boy, 8, Among 4 People Wounded In North Lawndale Shooting

The boy and three adults were hospitalized in fair condition, police said.

Kelly Bauer

CHICAGO — An 8-year-old boy was among four people shot Wednesday night in North Lawndale.

At 10:10 p.m., the boy and three adults were standing on the sidewalk in the 700 block of South Karlov Avenue when someone in a black SUV fired shots at them, police said.

The boy was hit in his legs. A 26-year-old man was hit in his left arm, another 26-year-old man was hit in his left leg and a 36-year-old man was hit in his left leg.

All four were hospitalized in fair condition, police said.

No one was in custody an investigation was ongoing.

The boy is the latest in a surge of children being shot this summer.

On Friday, 9-year-old Janari Ricks was shot to death in Cabrini Green.

On July 30, an 8-year-old boy was among two shot in Altgeld Gardens in the Far South Side, according to the Sun-Times.

On July 27, a baby was shot and critically wounded while riding in a car on the Bishop Ford Expressway in the Far South Side.

On July 22, a 3-year-old girl was shot and seriously wounded in South Shore.

On July 16, a 5-month-old baby was wounded in a shooting in Old Town when a bullet grazed his eye.

On July 4, 7-year-old Natalia Wallace was fatally shot while visiting family in Austin.

On June 30, a 3-year-old girl was shot and wounded in Englewood.

On June 27, 20-month-old Sincere Gaston was shot and killed in Englewood. The same night, 10-year-old Lena Nunez Anaya was fatally shot in Logan Square.

On June 22, a 3-year-old girl was wounded when a bullet grazed her in Chicago Lawn.

On June 20, 3-year-old Mekhi James and 13-year-old Amaria Jones were killed in separate shootings on the West Side.

