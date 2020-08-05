Man Charged In Logan Square Murder Of 10-Year-Old Lena Nunez Anaya

LOGAN SQUARE — A man has been charged in the Logan Square shooting death of 10-year-old Lena Nunez Anaya.

Christopher Lara, 19, of suburban Streamwood, was arrested Monday and charged with one felony count of first-degree murder and nine felony counts of attempted first-degree murder, Chicago police said Wednesday afternoon.

About 9:40 p.m. June 27, Lena was watching TV with her brother at her grandmother’s house in the 3500 block of West Dickens Avenue when a bullet came flying through the home and hit her in her head.

Lena Nunez Anaya, 10, was shot and killed in Logan Square June 27. GoFundMe

The 10-year-old was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. She later died.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan said the shooting stemmed from a gang conflict. He said the shooter was aiming at a group of men standing near the garage, including Lena’s father.

“They were spraying bullets everywhere,” Deenihan said. “This particular bullet goes through the second floor of the home, strikes her in the head, causes her death.”

In the investigation, detectives determined the shooter got out of a car before opening fire. Police arrested Lara earlier this week in Streamwood and said he drove the gunman.

“He dropped off the individual who shot and he’s the one who drove this defendant away,” Deenihan said.

Lara was charged with nine counts of attempted first-degree murder because nine other people were shot in the incident, according to police.

Deenihan said detectives would not have been able to make the arrest without the help of neighbors and their cameras. He urged more neighbors to come forward with information about the shooter.

“We know people know who discharged those weapons,” he said.

Lena’s murder sent shock waves through Logan Square. Two days after the tragedy, neighbors and community leaders filled the street outside Lena’s grandmother’s home for a community vigil, building a massive memorial with candles, balloons, flowers, teddy bears and family photos.

Lena is among 24 children under 10 years old shot in Chicago this year and five killed, according to an analysis from the Chicago Tribune published Monday.

Earlier this week, a suspect was charged in the murder of 9-year-old Janari Ricks in Cabrini Green. Police said the community played a key role in the arrest.

Police also recently charged three in the murder of Natalia Wallace, a 7-year-old girl who was visiting family on the West Side for the Fourth of July when she was gunned down.

