Chicago Officer Shot In Leg In North Lawndale, Marking 4th Cop Shot In A Week

CHICAGO — A Chicago Police officer was shot and wounded Wednesday morning in North Lawndale.

At 3:40 a.m., officers were called to a domestic violence incident in the 1300 block of South Lawndale Avenue, police said. Officers were talking to man, who was on the third floor of the home, when the man shot at officers, who were on the ground floor, police said.

An officer was hit in his leg and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital. His wound was not life-threatening, police said.

After the man stopped shooting, officers took him into custody. Officers did not fire shots during the incident, police said.

A woman and a child who were at the scene are “doing OK,” Supt. David Brown said during a press conference at Mount Sinai.

An investigation was ongoing.

The officer was the fourth shot in a week. On Thursday, three officers were shot when trying to arrest a man at the 25th District police station in Belmont Cragin.

One officer was shot in his neck and was seriously wounded. Two others — one shot in his hip and another shot in his vest — were hospitalized but released within a day.