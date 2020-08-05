Chicago Rapper FBG Duck Killed, 2 Others Wounded In Oak Street Shooting, Officials Say

CHICAGO — Chicago rapper FBG Duck was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in one of Chicago’s most exclusive shopping areas.

At 3:26 p.m., two men were standing on the sidewalk near 70 E. Oak St. between Rush Street and Michigan Avenue when people in a black Ford Taurus and silver Chrysler 300 drove up, police said. Four gunmen got out, walked up and fired shots, hitting the men and a woman who was sitting in a nearby car, Police Deputy Chief Daniel O’Shea said.

Carlton Weekly, 26, a rapper known as FBG Duck, was killed. Weekly was shot in his chest, groin and neck and pronounced dead at Northwestern Memorial Hospital about a half hour after being shot, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

A 36-year-old man was hit in his back and side and was taken to Northwestern in serious condition, police said.

A 28-year-old woman was shot in her left hand, police said. Her condition was unknown but she was listed as “stable” at Amita Health St. Joseph Hospital, according to police and Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford.

A gun was found at the scene, police said.

After the shooting, the gunmen drove off, going west on Oak Street, O’Shea said.

“This is something that was specifically targeted for these individuals,” O’Shea said.

FGB Duck, a member of the Fly Boy Gang rap crew, is best known for his 2018 hit “Slide,” according to Pitchfork.

The Oak Street block where the shooting happened is home to designer shops like Chanel and Tom Ford and neighbors Chicago’s famed Mag Mile on Michigan Avenue.