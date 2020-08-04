Block Club Chicago
Grand Avenue CTA Blue Line station Hannah Alani / Block Club Chicago

Some CTA Blue Line Stairwells Will Temporarily Close This Month In Wicker Park, West Town

The Chicago Avenue, Division Street and Grand Avenue stations will remain open during the stairwell closures.

Wicker Park, Bucktown, West Town Primary category in which blog post is published
Hannah Alani

hannah@blockclubchi.org

See more

WICKER PARK — Blue Line stops in Wicker Park and West Town will undergo repair projects this month and some stairwells will be closed as a result.

The stairwell closures will be temporary and last only during the duration of the project, Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd) said in a newsletter to constituents. Stations will remain open as only one stairwell at each station will be closed at a time.

The Chicago Avenue and Division Street stations’ stairwells will be closed from 7 a.m. Monday, Aug. 10 through 7 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15.

The Grant Avenue station’s stairwells will be closed 7 a.m. Monday, Aug. 17 through 7 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22.

The work being done is called trench drain reconstruction.

Sign up for emails or text message updates on specific bus and train routes on the CTA’s website.

