Some CTA Blue Line Stairwells Will Temporarily Close This Month In Wicker Park, West Town

WICKER PARK — Blue Line stops in Wicker Park and West Town will undergo repair projects this month and some stairwells will be closed as a result.

The stairwell closures will be temporary and last only during the duration of the project, Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd) said in a newsletter to constituents. Stations will remain open as only one stairwell at each station will be closed at a time.

The Chicago Avenue and Division Street stations’ stairwells will be closed from 7 a.m. Monday, Aug. 10 through 7 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15.

The Grant Avenue station’s stairwells will be closed 7 a.m. Monday, Aug. 17 through 7 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22.

The work being done is called trench drain reconstruction.

Sign up for emails or text message updates on specific bus and train routes on the CTA’s website.

