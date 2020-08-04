Recess In Fulton Market Closes After Staffer Tests Positive For Coronavirus

FULTON MARKET — Recess in Fulton Market is temporarily closing after an employee tested positive for coronavirus.

On Tuesday, owners of the expansive patio at City Hall, 838 W. Kinzie St. announced on Facebook they were closing after an asymptomatic employee tested positive for coronavirus.

The restaurant and bar’s owners said the employee worked over the weekend and encouraged customers to get tested if they had any concerns.

A “specialized cleaning crew” will clean and owners are testing all employees Tuesday.

“From an abundance of caution, we have decided to close Recess immediately until all employees have been tested and the entire venue can be sanitized,” owners wrote. “…Please know that our team member, who wishes to remain anonymous, is in good health.”

Owners said the Recess team have been “diligent about [its] staff wearing masks, social distancing, and using sanitizer frequently.”

Any staffer who comes in contact with an employee who tests positive for coronavirus should be tested, said Rosa Escareno, commissioner of the city’s Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection.

While businesses aren’t required to close after a positive test, employers must notify staff, Escareno said in a press call Monday.

If an outbreak is linked to a business, Department of Public Health and Commissioner Allison Arwady has the power to close a business, Escareno said.

Recess at City Hall is the latest Chicago restaurant forced to close after a staffer tested positive for coronavirus.

On Sunday, Big Star, 1531 N. Damen Ave., also closed after a staffer had contracted the virus.

Last month, Replay Andersonville, 5358 N. Clark St., closed after a server at the tested positive. Lincoln Park’s Galit, one of the participants in the neighborhood’s outdoor dining program, also closed when a worker tested positive. Before that, Logan Square’s Longman & Eagle shut down for the same reason, as well as Fork in Lincoln Square.

All restaurants had safety measures in place for workers and diners, but workers contracted the virus anyway. Business owners said it’s an unfortunate reality if they want to stay afloat during the pandemic.

“We should all expect it at some point, that someone tests positive,” Replay owner Mark Liberson told Block Club. “By being intelligent about it, we can live with the virus.”

