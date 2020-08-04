General Iron’s Potential Reopening A ‘Final Insult’ To Lincoln Park Neighbors, Alderman Says

LINCOLN PARK — General Iron’s North Side facility could fully reopen within days of passing its final city inspections, officials said Monday.

Explosions led to the shut down of General Iron’s metal-shredding operations in May. But Dr. Allison Arwady, head of the city’s public health department, told residents in a Monday town hall the Lincoln Park site can resume normal operations once her agency, the fire department and the city’s department of buildings all evaluate the facility.

“I would expect (the inspections) to happen within a matter of days,” she said.

Arwady also said new city rules requiring large recycling facilities to adhere to tougher environmental guidelines would not apply to the metal-shredding operations until General Iron moves into RMG’s South Side facility in the East Side neighborhood.

Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd), a vocal opponent of General Iron’s local operations, said its reopening is a “final insult” to the community before the shredder ultimately closes the plant by the end of the year, as it has promised.

“On the way out the door as they leave this neighborhood, they need to operate five more months under the old rules, emitting toxic fumes, smells and odors,” Hopkins said.

He said the city’s report on the explosions — which were determined to have occurred in the site’s regenerative thermal oxidizer, a $2 million piece of equipment that breaks down hazardous air pollutants — focused only on the blasts and not the daily environmental impacts of General Iron’s operations.

“Can they go the next five months without blowing anything up again? Yes they probably can. But that doesn’t mean it’s safe to operate,” Hopkins said.

General Iron hired independent consultant Exponent to investigate the explosions and recommend fixes.

Joe Jaskulski, a mechanical engineer consultant hired by the city to observe that investigation, said the scrap metal shredder installed a new combustible gas monitor and diverter valve to prevent more explosions.

“My conclusion after detailed review is the appropriate controls are in place to prevent a recurrence,” Jaskulski said. “And based on this and the facts of the explosion alone, there’s no reason to object to the facility resuming shredding-related operations.”

Neighbors of the Lincoln Park site said they were skeptical General Iron could resume metal shredding safely. They’ve long contended the fluff, or “fugitive dust,” that blows from the facility could be toxic.

Arwady said the health department issued 11 citations against General Iron from December 2019 through March from complaints, including strong odors, dust and the off-site fibers.

Although Arwady recognized it’s a nuisance, she said the fluff — which comes from the process of removing non-recyclable materials like dirt, glass, fibers and rubber from cars before shredding — is not proven to be hazardous.

“These sorts of materials are very unlikely to have negative significant human health risks,” Arwady said. “The things that are more concerning have been pulled out in the recycling process.”

Ald. Michele Smith (43rd), said General Iron has been “a very bad neighbor for a very long time” and asked for the city to release more information certifying the fluff is not hazardous.

Randall Samborn, a spokesman for General Iron, said Friday the scrap metal shredder has installed water misters and netting to reduce dust, pollutants and the fluff that emanates from the facility.

“We’re ready,” Samborn said. “We’re anxious to resume shredding as soon as possible. … All repairs and modifications have been completed.”

General Iron will close its Lincoln Park facility by the end of 2020, per an agreement with Mayor Lori Lightfoot. The shredder plans to relocate to 11600 S. Burley Ave. on the city’s far South Side, over fierce opposition from residents and environmental activists.

Documents on General Iron’s planned move can be viewed on the city’s website.

Timeline at General Iron:

Jake Wittich is a Report for America corps member covering Lakeview, Lincoln Park and LGBTQ communities across the city for Block Club Chicago.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Already subscribe? Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.