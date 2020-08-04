Cook County Teen Dies Of Coronavirus As Illinois Reports 1,471 New Cases

CHICAGO — Illinois recorded 1,471 new confirmed cases of coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with 19 people dying from the virus.

One of those who died was a teen from Cook County, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. That makes the teen among the youngest people known to have died from coronavirus infection in the state.

Nine-month-old Joseph Myles died in March and 12-year-old Ernesto Guzman died in May after contracting coronavirus.

Overall, there have been 184,712 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 7,545 deaths in Illinois. As of Monday night, 1,496 people were being hospitalized with the disease. Of those, 365 patients were in the intensive care units and 125 were on ventilators.

Meanwhile, the state’s overall positivity rate, which has been creeping up in recent weeks, declined by a tenth of a percentage point to 3.9 percent. It measures the percentage of tests in the past seven days that reveal a positive case.

Earlier Tuesday, Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, said one culprit for rising cases in the city are people being less cautious and spending more time around “trusted” family and friends.

“In private spaces, like households and social gatherings, the city of Chicago broadly can’t regulate that activity,” she said. “And those are decisions that people are making on a regular basis.

“I know that you feel safe at home. I feel safe at home. I know that you feel safe when you are among friends that you know. It’s easy to let your guard down, to not wear masks, to not social distance. … As people are letting down their guard, they are out potentially contracting COVID and then bringing it back into households.”

